Podiatric Workstations Market Is Expected To Grow with a Healthy CAGR During 2017-2025

Podiatry is the branch of medicine which is involved in the study, diagnosis and medical treatment of diseases related to foot, ankle and any part of the lower extremity and Podiatrists are healthcare professional who diagnoses, treats abnormalities and deformities related to lower extremities. Podiatry Workstations are stand-alone or mobile workstations which includes multiple cabinets, drawer systems, micro motors and other surgical instruments. Few workstation comes with a high power surgical lights and with a computer monitor. The podiatry workstations trolley also include surgical drills, diagnostic testing equipment, other therapeutic machineries and dressings.

Podiatry workstations are basically designed for clinical advancement used by Podiatrists to treat those people who are suffering with leg or foot problems. It is a chair based concept of advanced technology that need small space for working. The podiatric workstation can be used by podiatrist to treat patient with respect to all ages and situations such as diabetic patients, children with problems walking or lower limb pain, people with spots injury, after nail surgery or laser treatment, people requiring advice about foot health. The device is easy to access and providing maximum freedom of movement and have a wide variety of applications. Podiatry workstations are ergonomically designed to provide comfort for Podiatrists. The applications of podiatry workstation devices consist both normal and weight bearing, adjustable height and tilt positioning consist pelvic tilt, lumbar support to preventing lumbar strain, integrated workstation comprise a touch screen, visualize bone fracture healing without removing the cast etc.

The global podiatry workstations market is expected to be driven by the aging population, increasing incidence of diabetes and foot related disorders. Technological advancement especially advancements in CPU technology, treatment therapies and development of the podiatric line and diagnostics line. Lack of skilled podiatrist for using these advanced technologies, high cost associated with the diagnosis and treatment procedure are expected to act as a restraint to the global podiatry workstations market.

The global podiatry workstations market is classified on the basis of product, modality and end users.

Based on product types, the global podiatry workstations market is segmented into following –

Podiatry Workstation on Casters

Podiatry Workstation with Monitor

Podiatry Workstation with Shelves

Podiatry Workstation with Chair

Podiatry Workstation with Light and Chair

Based on modality, the global podiatry workstations market is segmented into following –

Stand Alone Podiatry Workstations

Mobile Podiatry Workstations

Based on End User, the global market of podiatry workstation market is segmented into following-

Hospitals

Podiatry Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others Facilities

The global podiatry workstations market is expected to have a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. With the rising incidence of lower extremity disease and high patient visit to the Podiatrist, the market for podiatry workstations on casters and podiatry workstation with monitors are expected to have a lucrative market during the forecast period.

The podiatry workstation market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa North America holds the largest market in global podiatry workstation market due to their growing and technological development in the health sector and increasing awareness in health facilities. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market in podiatry workstation market. With incidence of Diabetic foot ulcer, Asia Pacific remains the fastest growing region in podiatry workstation market. Latin America, Middle East and Africa would also hold substantial market share during the forecast period.ss

Some of the major players in global podiatry workstation market are Euroclinic Medi-Care Solutions, Capron co Inc., Eduard Gerlach GmbH, Gharieni GmbH, Namrol Group, Planmeca, Sartorius AG, Veritas Medical Solutions LLC, EKF Diagnostics, Halmilton Medical Inc., NSK Ltd. and others.

