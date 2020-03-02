Polyester Staple Fiber Market Research and Forecast 2017-2025 | Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Toray Industries, Inc., Reliance Industries Limited
The Polyester Staple Fiber market report [8 Year Forecast 2017-2025] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Polyester Staple Fiber market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Polyester Staple Fiber industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.
Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Overview
Polyester staple fiber is a synthetic fiber solely comprising of a polyester. It is made from PTA & MEG or PET Chips or from Recycled PET Bottle Flakes. PSF made from PTA & MEG or PET Chips is known as Virgin PSF and PSF made from Recycled PET Flakes is called Recycled PSF. Polyester staple fiber has emerged as the fastest-growing fibre amongst all types of manufactured fibers. It widely used in textile, automotive and furniture industries.
The study includes drivers and restraints for the polyester staple fiber market along with their impact on demand during the forecast period. The study also provides key market indicators affecting the growth of the market. The report analyzes opportunities in the polyester staple fiber market on the global and regional level. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities mentioned in the report are justified through quantitative and qualitative data. These have been verified through primary and secondary resources.
The report includes Porter’s Five Forces Model to determine the degree of competition in the polyester staple fiber market. The report comprises a qualitative write-up on market attractiveness analysis, wherein applications and countries have been analyzed based on attractiveness for each region. Growth rate, market size, raw material availability, profit margin, impact strength, technology, competition, and other factors (such as environmental and legal) have been evaluated in order to derive the general attractiveness of the market. The report comprises price trend analysis for polyester staple fiber between 2017 and 2025.
Global Polyester Staple Fiber Market: Competitive Analysis
The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, W. Barnet GmbH & Co. KG, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Tongkun Group Zhejiang Hengsheng Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengyi Group Company Ltd., Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group, ICI Pakistan Limited, XINDA Corp, Komal Fibres, Bombay Dyeing, Nirmal Fibres (P) Ltd., and Ganesha Ecosphere. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).
The global polyester staple fiber market has been segmented as follows:
Polyester Staple Fiber Market – Type Analysis
Solid
Semi-dull Optical White
Bright Optical White
Black Dope Dyed
Colored Dope Dyed
Others Semi-dull
Others Bright
Hollow
Polyester Staple Fiber Market – End-user Analysis
Apparel
Automotive
Home Furnishing
Filtration
Construction
Personal Care & Hygiene
Others
Polyester Staple Fiber Market – Regional Analysis
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
GCC
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of Latin America
