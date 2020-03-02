Precooked Flour Market : Dynamics, Segments and Supply Demand with Forecast 2018 – 2028 | Empresas Polar, Goya Foods, Inc., Cereal Veneta

Pre-cooked flours, as the name suggests are obtained from precooked grains or by hydro-thermal extrusion of grains, corn or any other source. Pre-cooked flours have been observed to provide a better textural and sensory experience than the normal counterparts in multiple cases, owing to the processing that the pre-cooked flour undergoes. Pre-cooked flours are majorly used in the manufacturing of household dishes, bakery goods, fast food products, meat products, and soups. Pre-cooked flour is also used in regional culinary preparations and households for preparing local food such as in Latin America to prepare tortilla, a traditional dish in Latin America.

The rate of urbanization has increased globally, and with it, the modern food culture is evolving as well. The urbanization has led to a wider consumer base being introduced too fast food and bakery products, the demand for which is increasing every day despite the awareness for the ill effects of fast-food. Pre-cooked flour plays an important role in this development since almost all the major fast food chains utilize bread made from pre-cooked flour. The increased urbanization also indicated the increased use of pre-cooked flour for households. This increase in demand is much higher from developing countries owing to a high rate of urbanization and increased per capita income. In pre-cooked flours, corn flour has a high demand from Latin America owing to a predominant consumption of arepa and tortillas.

Instant food products utilize pre-cooked flours for its textural properties. Since pre-cooked flours like corn and rice do not interfere with the flavor of the products and are the most economic and natural options available for a thickening agent, pre-cooked flours are used extensively in the instant food industry. Major food products that utilize pre-cooked flour are soups, noodles, instant gravies, spice mixes etc. a busy and occupied urban life has led to an increase in demand for instant food products over the last few years, and the demand is only increasing with time, this increase in demand for instant foods translates directly to the increase in demand for pre-cooked flours in the market. Pre-cooked flour is also used in infant food formulations to provide nutrition and texture.

Opportunities for market participants in the global pre-cooked flour market are present majorly in Latin America and North America where corn consumption is predominantly high and the use of pre-cooked flour is established in households on a daily basis. Developing regions also present the participants with future opportunities in pre-cooked flour market, especially APAC region, where wheat-based product consumption is higher due to the food culture present, there is much space for new market players to enter and establish themselves.

The scope for market participants in the instant foods segment is rising globally in developed and developing countries as well, with more manufacturers coming up with instant food products to satiate the consumer demand for the same. The nutraceutical segment presents little opportunities as the use of pre-cooked flour is established to a very minute extent in the segment. However, infant formulations, sauces, and dressing still remain as an attractive segment with room for growth for pre-cooked flour market.

