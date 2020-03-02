Pump Casing Market – Global Industry Outlook on Emerging Application, Revolutionary Trends & Potential Growth Strategies to 2026

The global pump casing market is estimated to grow notably owing to the rising usage of application like waste water treatment and chemical water treatment. Pump casings are used to seal off the interiors of the pump from the atmosphere in order to retain pressure and block leakage. They surround the pump rotor in case of centrifugal pumps, so that energy can be transmitted into the fluid that is taken care of by the impellers present in the rotating shaft.

There are different variations of the global pump casing market in terms of product, type and application segmentation. On the basis of type segmentation, the market could be categorized into Nickel, Plastic, Bronze, Stainless Steel, and Carbon Steel. With respect to segmentation by application, the market can be classified into oil and gas, chemical, and agriculture.

Another application is the waste water treatment and this segment is estimated to be drawing more revenue share as water is used for various purposes like power industry, food and beverage industry and also pharmaceutical industry. These aforementioned industries are largely dependent on water for their production purposes and water. On the basis of products, the global market for pump casings is further divided into centrifugal, rotary, diaphragm, and reciprocating pumps. Among these, the market is projected to be dominated by the centrifugal pumps segment as it is displaying a graph of faster growth rate as compared to the others.

The report presented above is a complete evaluation of the global pump casing market with large focus on market dynamics. It includes the market drivers, restraints, and trends and opportunities. It also offers geographical and other segmentation studies of the market.

Global Pump Casing Market: Trends and Opportunities

Pump Casings are produced in different shapes, sizes, and are used extensively in the power industries. Factors estimated to propel the global market for pump casing is the rise in development of infrastructure, especially in developing economies. Apart from that, there are investments in infrastructural transmission that may further boost the market. The presence of natural gas and their rising number is also prognosticated to accelerate market growth and revenue generation in the years to come.

Global Pump Casing Market: Regional Analysis

The global pump casing market could be categorized into the regions of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Out of these regions, Asia Pacific is seen to be holding a dominant share in the market owing to the enormous growth in end-use industries like power and waste-water treatment. Apart from that there is growing need for recycling and reusing water in the developing nations of India and China. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the market for pump casing in the Asia Pacific region in the long run.

Global Pump Casing Market: Companies Mentioned

Major players in the global pump casing market are Schlumberger Ltd, Weir Group plc, Clyde Union, Inc., Ebara Corp., Sulzer Ltd., and Baker Hughes, Inc.