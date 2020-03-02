Rainwater Harvesting Market : Value Share, Changing Competitive Dynamics | 2025

World population is continuously growing, and so is water consumption. It is estimated that 2 billion to 3 billion people will be living in water stress areas by 2025. Demand for fresh water is rapidly increasing throughout the world. Climate change and depleting ground water resources have also laid great stress on the accessibility of water resources. Several traditional and modern techniques have been developed in different countries for improving the usage of water resources, such as water recycling, reusing of water, desalination, and rainwater harvesting.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

Rainwater harvesting is an eco-friendly technology that can benefit the consumers in using it as direct water resource or in charging of the ground water levels. It is called “green practice” which does not hamper the environment and fulfills the purpose. It has been a good alternative source to fresh water. The technique is also used for recharging ground water levels in many countries. It has additional advantages such as lowering of water bills, reducing soil erosion and floods, and helps in irrigation. Governments of several countries have started awareness programs for promoting rainwater harvesting. They are also providing incentives and tax exceptions in order to encourage the usage of rainwater harvesting systems. Many states in India have already passed legislations to mandate the usage of rainwater harvesting systems in the construction of buildings and old buildings as well.

The value chain of rainwater harvesting consists of three elements: system design, supply of equipment, and installation. In general, all these three services are provided by a single supplier, except when the scope of the project is large. The process is simple and in-depth technical knowledge is not needed. System design parameters include catchment area calculation, location of storage tank and filters, and placement of other devices. Installation of devices require skilled worker; the equipment suppliers usually take care of installing the devices.The study provides a decisive view of the global rainwater harvesting market by segmenting it in terms of harvesting methods and end user. On the basis of harvesting methods, rainwater harvesting are classified as above ground and below ground, again above ground harvesting method segment is sub-segmented into ground surface and storage tanks. In terms of harvesting method, the above ground harvesting method segment accounted for more than 50% share of the market in 2016. The market share of the segment is likely to rise significantly by the end of the forecast period owing to high demand from residential end-users and ease of operation.

In terms of end user, the rainwater harvesting market is segregated into, residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. The commercial segment is expected to be highly lucrative, followed by the residential segment. Any building with a large catchment area has high demand for rainwater harvesting systems for non-potable water. In some commercial buildings, more than half of the water used each day can be replaced with rainwater, depending on the water storage capacity. Asia Pacific held a major market share in 2016, both in terms of value and volume and the trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.