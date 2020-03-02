Release Liner Market to Garner 6.30% CAGR during 2016-2024, Rising Demand for Food Products Drives Growth

The global release liner market is an extremely fragmented and competitive field. Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimates that there are approximately 400 to 500 manufacturers in the global market. Additionally, the wide variety of end-use applications continues to fuel competition in the global release liner market. Some key players in the release liner market are Avery Dennison Corp., Mondi Group, Loparex Holding B.V., Rayven Inc., and Gascogne Group.

The global release liner market is witnessing an increased undertaking in research and development by key players. The market is often divided into in-house producers and liner producer. The in-house producer focus on core requirements for most end-users including labeling and tapes. The liner producers do not focus on end-products but rather on producing the sticky material, which is later applied with the desired end-product. The key players in the release liner market continue to focus on growing substrates used in liner production. This promises lucrative opportunities as there are a wide-range of substrates in the liner market at the moment.

The global release liner market is expected to reach US$17.0 bn by 2024 end. It is predicted to register a healthy 6.30% CAGR during 2016-2024, thanks to rise in demand for pressure sensitive labels. The pressure sensitive labels dominated in the market in 2015 with a 44% share of the total revenues. Similarly, the release liner market is expected to expand considerably in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Growing manufacturing and increased demand for products are expected to drive growth for the release liner market.

Construction and Medical Sector Promise Growth

The release liner market is witnessing increasing growth for film-based liners. Label printing technology is also on the rise. Additionally, the strong adhesive quality of release liners provides an essential use in several applications. Release liner are rising in demand in healthcare sector. Release liners are handy in wound dressings, electrodes, diapers, transdermal patches, and feminine care products. Furthermore, players in the release liner market also cater to the construction industry for applications such as weatherproofing, roofing shingles, and insulation products. Growing construction activity and increasing investment in healthcare sector in Asia Pacific are expected to help grow the release liner market in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Dominate Growth of the global Release Liner Market

Asia Pacific is increasingly emerging as a home to global manufacturing. Low labor costs, development in manufacturing quality in China, and encouraging environment created by governments is leading to the growth of manufacturing industry in the region. Consequently, the packaging industry is witnessing a large growth for manufacturing goods of various sizes. Moreover, growing disposable income in the region is also driving growth of food & beverage industry in the region. Food products represent a major opportunity for growth for the release liner products for marketing and information purposes. Hence, the Asia Pacific region is expected to open lucrative opportunities for players in the release liner market. The region is currently home to most manufacturing companies in the market.