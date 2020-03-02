Singapore MICE tourism Market Growth, Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Matrix Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2024

Singapore is one of the world’s top MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions & Exhibitions) destination. Singapore is a stellar MICE city, maintaining a perfect tourism impression among world-wide travelers with its stable and conducive business environment, convenient transportation, pleasant environment and well-appointed facilities. These factors tend to attract international organizations to base their regional offices in the city. Singapore has always been a magnetic venue for business and leisure. Sightseeing, catering, entertainment, business events and exhibitions together create an integrated tourism chain in this country. Facilities for both business and leisure such as World Resort Sentosa, Universal Studios Singapore, Merlion’s Park, Suntec Singapore and Singapore EXPO ensure Singapore’s position as a prime MICE destination. Singapore provides a conducive platform for MICE travelers to achieve their success in Singapore through a dynamic environment underpinned by vibrant knowledge, wide networks, ease of doing business and a sense of fun.

Singapore MICE Travelers Insights

China and Indonesia will be the major source market for Singapore MICE tourism by the year end of 2021. India will be the third leading source market for Singapore MICE tourism by 2021. Japan stand at the fourth spot with XX% share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals. South Korea and Thailand holds the fifth and sixth highest share of the Singapore MICE tourist arrivals, being followed by United States by the year end of 2021.

Singapore MICE Tourism Market Revenue Insights

Japan MICE travelers has enjoyed a significant role in contributing revenue to the Singapore economy in 2015. Japan contributed 18.1% share in 2015 but Japan will not retain its #1 position in the revenue generator due to the fall in the MICE travelers’ in Singapore. It is predicted that China, India and Indonesia will be leading revenue generators by the year end of 2021. Other countries such as South Korea, United States and Thailand will also be the major revenue generators by the year end of 2021.

The research report titled ” Singapore Meetings, Incentives, Conventions, Exhibitions (MICE) Tourism Market Insights, Opportunity, Analysis, Market Shares & Forecast 2016 – 2021” provides detailed information on the Singapore MICE Tourism Market. This report analyzes market data and provides a better understanding of MICE travelers flows and revenue to Singapore. Market outlook in value terms for the forecasted period for Singapore MICE tourism market has been detailed in the report. This report also entails a detailed description of growth drivers and challenges of the Singapore MICE tourism market.

This 115 Page report with 84 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 5 viewpoints:

1. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

2. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue Share & Forecast (2010 – 2021)

3. Singapore MICE Travelers, Revenue & Forecast – Top 20 Country Analysis (2010 – 2021)

4. Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Growth Drivers

5. Singapore MICE Tourism Market – Challenges

