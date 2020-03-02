Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market is correlated with the detergent market

Single-dose detergent packs are single-use packs and are considered as the latest innovation in laundry detergents industry. Their uses are stimulated by several factors broadly underpinning the convenience of consumers, especially for apartment dwellers at laundromats. The preference of single-dose laundry packets over multiple-dose ones is driven by the convenience of pre-assigned proper dosage for normal-size loads. Apartment dwellers do not need carry large detergent packs to the local laundromat and the packs can be handled with dry hand. In addition, these detergents are strictly recommended to be directly put on the washing machine drum rather than in dispensers, so as not to damage the machine or the clothes.

Single dose detergent packs have emerged as a dynamic innovation in the detergent and laundry industry, aimed at targeting apartment dwellers and consumer class with low disposable income. Single dose detergents are heavily consumed by apartment dwellers for clothes washed at local Laundromat and have led to design and technological developments in the single dose detergent packaging market. The single dose detergent packaging market is characterized by consistent design innovations fulfilling packaging and delivery systems for packing detergent quantity required for one time washing. With changing lifestyle and demand for higher convenience in product offerings, the global single dose detergent packaging market is expected to witness growth opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers of detergent packaging solutions.

The concept of single dose detergent packaging was introduced to target apartment dwellers who wash clothes at local self-service laundry or Laundromats. Single dose detergent let the consumer buy detergent in smaller quantity for day-to-day purposes at an affordable price. Single dose detergent is available in pods and pouch packaging. Pods are relatively novel segment in the single dose detergent packaging market. Pods were first introduced in the U.S market around 2010. Single dose detergent not only helps consumer to use the detergent efficiently in the right amount but also offers more convenience as compared to the conventional packaging of the laundry detergents.

Global Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market: Market Dynamics

The demand in single dose detergent packaging market is correlated with the detergent market. The detergent market is estimated to be more than US$ 10 Billion and the demand for single dose detergent is moving with significant momentum which is influencing the single dose detergent packaging market. Changes in the consumer lifestyle and the rise of consumer preference for the products in smaller quantity is expected to fuel the growth of the single dose detergent packaging market over the forecasted period. The demand of the single dose detergent in the emerging market constituting population with low disposable income has led to growth in the demand for the single dose detergent packaging market.

North America region is the expected to lead the single dose detergent packaging market attributed to the consumer lifestyle and consumer preference in the region. APEJ region is expected to have growth in demand for the single dose detergent packaging market over the forecasted period owing to the densely populated areas along with the presence of consumers from lower wage group. The demand for the single dose detergent packaging market in European nations is expected to be sluggish over the forecasted period due to the stringent government norms against the use of plastic and harmful chemicals in the detergents.

Single Dose Detergent Packaging Market: Key Players

Some key players operating in the single dose detergent packaging market are Bemis Company, Inc., Swiss Pack Pvt. Ltd, MJS PACKAGING, Multi-Pack Solutions LLC, Indevco Group Holdings Pty Ltd, VDL Groep Be, Rkp Polybags Private Limited, Pouch Direct Pty Ltd, FormulaCorp.com, Sunflex laminators, United Plastics, Idea Connection Ltd.