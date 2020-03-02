Research Report on “Smallpox Vaccine Market Research Report 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Profit and Challenges Forecast to 2025”.

Smallpox vaccine develops immunity and protect people from smallpox. This smallpox vaccine is made from the virus called Vaccinia. Vaccinia is the widely used virus which belong to the Orthopxvirus along with the variola virus. This virus is the live virus and not the killed or weakened virus so the people who are vaccinated should take precautions from the virus to spread. Smallpox vaccine protect a person for about 3 to 5 years after that the effect of the vaccine gets decreased. High fever, vomiting, head and body aches are the symptoms of the smallpox. Rashes that spread and further becomes pus filled blisters are the indication of the smallpox. Smallpox can spread from one person to another.

The disease is eradicated from the world and the routine vaccination was stopped but the people working with the virus in the laboratory, bioterrorism who use variola virus as the agent and people in direct contact with the person who is infected by smallpox are being vaccinated with the smallpox vaccine.

The smallpox vaccine have several side effects from mild to severe which include fever, spread of the virus by touching the vaccine site. In addition, rashes can develop on the body of the virus is spread through blood stream. Severe side effects include Post-vaccinial encephalitis which may lead to death. Eczema vaccinatum which occur usually in the people having skin disease.

ACAM2000 is the live infectious vaccinia virus, the only licensed vaccine in the U.S. approved by the FDA. This is administered as s single dose used by the multiple puncture techniques. Aventis Pasteur Smallpox Vaccine is available in Asia and Europe where the ACAM2000 vaccine is not available

The mass vaccination campaigns is successful in eradication of the smallpox. Different government vaccination programs are free of cost and awareness campaign increase in the overall smallpox vaccine market. As the smallpox is eradicated, there are very less case being observed recently. Due to this the smallpox vaccine demand is less and companies will not invest in the manufacturing as it is not used frequently. Secondly, due to the government campaigns the private consumption is less which will hinder the growth of the smallpox vaccine market.

The global smallpox vaccine market is segmented on the basis of vaccine type, end user and geography.

The Smallpox vaccine market is segmented on basis of vaccine type as below.

Segmentation by vaccine type

First generation

Second generation

Third generation

The Smallpox vaccine market is segmented on basis of end user as below.

Segmentation by end user

Government hospital and program

Private hospitals / Clinics

On the basis of the vaccine type smallpox vaccine market is segmented into first generation, second generation, and third generation. First generation vaccines are produced during the intensified eradication programs. Second generation vaccines are manufacturers with the help of strains of first generation vaccine strain The strain of first generation vaccines or clonal virus variants plaque are purified from traditional vaccine stocks. Third generation vaccines are used at the end of eradication phase which is more attenuated vaccines.

On the basis of end user, smallpox vaccine market is segmented into government hospitals and programs and private hospitals/ clinics. There is growth in the government hospitals as its organized campaigns and awareness camp which are free of cost.

On the basis of geography, smallpox vaccine market is segmented into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is owing the highest concern and growing awareness regarding the smallpox vaccines and benefits from the government initiate the growth of the market.

Some of the key players present in smallpox vaccine market are Bavarian Nordic, Sanofi Pasteur Biologics LLC, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Wyeth Laboratories, Inc.

