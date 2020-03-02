Smart Medical Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024

Smart medical devices are the electronic devices with independent processing system. Smart medical devices are useful in day to day life to monitor and diagnose various parameter of health and fitness.

A detailed overview of market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the smart medical devices market, has been provided in this report. Market revenue for all the above mentioned segments, and their sub segments has been provided for the forecast period of 2016-2024, considering 2015 as the base year, and 2014 as the historical year, along with compound annual growth rate (CAGR %), for the forecast period of 2016-2024. Market share estimations were based on in-depth analysis and study of products, and their features, prices etc.

Global Smart Medical Devices Market: Scope

This report provides in-depth analysis of the smart medical devices market. The stakeholders for this report include companies involved in the manufacturing of smart medical devices and its spares parts. For providing a snapshot of this market to the stakeholders, executive summary section is included in this report, which summarizes the market size, trends and competition in different regions. Market share analysis among the market players is analyzed to signify percentage share of the major players operating in the smart medical devices market. Furthermore, the report incorporates market attractiveness analysis by geography that depicts the most attractive and significant region in the global market in 2015.

The research methodology is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research includes information collected via e-mails, and telephonic interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOL), and forms the bulk of our research. Secondary research includes information collected from various sources, by study of company websites, annual reports, stock analysis presentations, press releases, and various national and international databases.

Global Smart Medical Devices Market: Segmentation

Based on product type, global smart medical market is segmented on the basis of product are diagnostic and monitoring devices, therapeutic device, injury prevention & rehabilitation devices and others. Diagnostic and monitoring devices segment is further sub-segmented into blood glucose monitors, heart rate monitors, EEG/ECG monitors, cardiac event, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, fetal monitor, Breathalyzer, medical tricorder, blood analyte analyzers and others. Therapeutic device are further sub-segmented into portable oxygen concentrators and ventilators, insulin pumps, neuro-stimulators, hearing aids and others. Injury prevention and rehabilitation devices are further sub-segmented into body motion devices, fall detection devices and othersBased on modality, the smart medical devices market are segmented into portable, wearable and others. End users in the smart medical devices market are, hospitals, clinics, home care settings and others (industrial, institutions, academics, nursing facility, etc.)

Global Smart Medical Devices Market: Regional Outlook

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. The regions are further segmented into major countries which include, U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, rest of Europe, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific, Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report also comprises list major players in the market, their SWOT analysis, market share of these players in the smart medical devices market, key business strategies, product portfolios, and recent developments. Key market players profiled in this report include, Abbott Laboratories, Apple Inc., Dexcom, Inc., Fitbit, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic plc, NeuroMetrix, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, and Sonova.

The global smart medical devices market has been segmented as follows:

Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Product Type

Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices

– Blood Glucose Monitors

– Heart Rate Monitors

– EEG/ECG Monitors

– Cardiac Event

– Pulse Oximeters

– Blood Pressure Monitors

– Fetal Monitor

– Breathalyzer

– Medical Tricorder

– Blood Analyte Analyzers

– Others

Therapeutic Device

– Portable Oxygen Concentrators and Ventilators

– Insulin Pumps

– Neuro-stimulators

– Hearing Aids

– Others

Injury Prevention and Rehabilitation Devices

– Body Motion Devices

– Fall Detection Devices

– Others

– Others

Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Test Type

– Portable

– Wearable

– Others

Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by End Users

– Hospitals

– Clinics

– Home care settings

– Others

Global Smart Medical Devices Market, by Geography

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– Japan

– Australia & New Zealand

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

