Smart oilfield involves the application of advanced software, hardware, and data analysis techniques to increase the E&P efficiency of oil and gas. In an era of ever-growing energy demand and depletion of “easy oil,” smart oilfields facilitate in maximizing oilfield recovery by reducing downtime.

The services segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 38% of the market share in terms of revenue.

The Americas was the largest revenue contributor in the global smart oilfield market. North America is the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil due to the constant demand from countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Factors such as the increasing production from unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale formation will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, growing energy demand, efforts to maximize production from existing wells, and increasing deepwater exploration activities are the some of the major factors driving the market in the Americas.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4097111-global-smart-oilfield-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

This report focuses on the global Smart Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Baker Hughes

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Halliburton Corporation

Honeywell International

Schlumberger Ltd

Accenture

Kongsberg Gruppen

Microseismic

National Oilwell Varco

Paradigm

Pason Systems

Petrolink

Redline Communications Group

Rockwell Automation

Shell

Siemens

Weatherford

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

http://heraldkeeper.com/news/smart-oilfield-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2025-385376.html

Market segment by Application, split into

Onshore

Offshore

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Smart Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Smart Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Oilfield are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4097111-global-smart-oilfield-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Continuous…

Contact US:

[email protected]

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US); +44 208 133 9349 (UK)