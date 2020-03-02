Smart Oilfield Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Smart oilfield involves the application of advanced software, hardware, and data analysis techniques to increase the E&P efficiency of oil and gas. In an era of ever-growing energy demand and depletion of “easy oil,” smart oilfields facilitate in maximizing oilfield recovery by reducing downtime.
The services segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 38% of the market share in terms of revenue.
The Americas was the largest revenue contributor in the global smart oilfield market. North America is the world’s second-largest consumer of crude oil due to the constant demand from countries like the US, Canada, and Mexico. Factors such as the increasing production from unconventional oil and gas resources such as shale formation will contribute to the growth of the market in the region. Additionally, growing energy demand, efforts to maximize production from existing wells, and increasing deepwater exploration activities are the some of the major factors driving the market in the Americas.
This report focuses on the global Smart Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Smart Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Baker Hughes
China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)
Halliburton Corporation
Honeywell International
Schlumberger Ltd
Accenture
Kongsberg Gruppen
Microseismic
National Oilwell Varco
Paradigm
Pason Systems
Petrolink
Redline Communications Group
Rockwell Automation
Shell
Siemens
Weatherford
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Hardware
Software
Services
http://heraldkeeper.com/news/smart-oilfield-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2025-385376.html
Market segment by Application, split into
Onshore
Offshore
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Smart Oilfield status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Smart Oilfield development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Smart Oilfield are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
Continuous…
