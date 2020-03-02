Sodium Ascorbate Market Value Share, Analysis and Segments 2017-2027

Sodium Ascorbate is a form of the mineral salt of ascorbic acid. Sodium Ascorbate provides 131 mg of sodium per 1,000 mg of ascorbic acid. These are mainly used as a food additive and are also used as an antioxidant, and an acidity regulator.

Sodium Ascorbate acts as a vitamin in a case of there being a deficiency of vitamin C in the body and it is known for its antioxidant properties. However, the primary use of Sodium Ascorbate is to prevent and treat the vitamin C deficiency in the body. Due to the vitamin C deficiency, a disease called Scurvy can occur due to which one may suffer from body rashes, muscle weakness, joint pain, and tooth decay. Sodium Ascorbate, commonly known as vitamin C, is used in various important ends use industries such as pharmaceuticals, personal care, food and beverages, and others. However, pharmaceutical industry holds for the largest consumer of Sodium Ascorbate. As vitamin C helps in the reprocessing on vitamin E, the earlier is used for formulating vitamin C supplements in the pharmaceutical industry. In the food and beverages industry, Sodium Ascorbate is used as an additive to enhance food quality and improve the stability of food. Also, the added benefit of using these in food products is that it helps to preserve the aroma, color and nutrient content of the food.

To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of global market, request a PDF brochure here.

Sodium Ascorbate is used as a reducing agent and has excellent antioxidant properties, one of the primary drivers for a surge in demand. A significant demand for Sodium Ascorbate is sourcing from the request of the antioxidant diet supplement market. This is going to increase the demand of Sodium Ascorbate in the market further. Due to the massive investments and cutting-edge research and development done by key industry players and along with a rapid pace of proacid gression in the pharmaceutical and medical industries, the demand is going to surge further.

Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.

However, there is also a variety of restraints affecting the global Sodium Ascorbate market. Some of the restraints are related to the raw materials supply for the manufacture. Since the production depends heavily on the provision of the raw materials, an uncertainty of such materials and global fluctuations in the price of such raw materials may adversely affect the global market. Geographically speaking, the market for Sodium Ascorbate is primarily concentrated in the Asia-Pacific region, followed by Europe and North America. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is poised to be the fastest growing market in the coming decade. The reason for this demand is due to increase a concentration of people for fitness, and hence consumption of gym and nutritional supplements containing Sodium Ascorbate is on the rise globally.

For more actionable insights into the competitive landscape of global market, get a customized report here.

The prominent players in the global Sodium Ascorbate Market are Parchem fine & specialty chemicals , M.C.Biotec Inc., Vantage Specialty Ingredients, Inc., Selco, BulkActives, GREAF, Gonmisol, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Rhino Linings Corporation, others. To ensure product differentiation and to gain a considerable share of the market, major vendors are adopting creative strategies and are constantly developing innovative products. Most of the major Sodium Ascorbate manufacturers concentrate on capitalizing their funds to maintain applications and technical marketing groups are appointed to serve the ever-changing needs of consumers.