Sodium Chloride Market Research and Forecast 2018-2026 | Akzo Nobel N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Wacker Chemie AG, INEOS Salts

The Sodium Chloride market report [8 Year Forecast 2018-2026] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Sodium Chloride market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Sodium Chloride industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Sodium Chloride Market – Overview

Sodium chloride (NaCl) is commonly known as salt. It occurs in the crystal form. It is used in large quantities across various industrial and consumer applications. Sodium chloride is obtained by evaporating sea water or brine by solar and vacuum evaporation methods. Additionally, it is produced by mining salt halite, which is known as rock salt. It is globally manufactured in abundant quantities to cater to the demand from various industries such as chemicals, textiles, plastics, personal care, and food & beverages.

The report analyzes and forecasts the sodium chloride market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of revenue (US$ Mn), and volume (kilo tons) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global sodium chloride market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for sodium chloride during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the sodium chloride market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises a detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sodium chloride market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sodium chloride market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global sodium chloride market. Key players profiled in the report are Akzo Nobel N.V., Cargill, Incorporated, Compass Minerals International, Inc., K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Tata Chemicals Limited, Wacker Chemie AG, Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG, The Henrique Lage Salineira do Nordeste, INEOS Salts, Maldon Crystal Salt Co., Dampier Salt Limited, Swiss Salt Works AG, Cheetham Salt, and Dominion Salt. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

Global Sodium Chloride Market, by Grade

Rock Salt

Solar Salt

Others

Global Sodium Chloride Market, by Application

Chemical Intermediates

De-icing

Flavoring Agents & Food Preservatives

Water Treatment

Agriculture

Others

Global Sodium Chloride Market, by Region

North America ( U.S., Canada, Rest of North America )

Europe ( U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Russia & CIS, Rest of Europe )

Asia Pacific ( India, Japan, China, ASEAN, Rest of Asia Pacific )

Middle East & Africa ( GCC, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA )

Latin America ( Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America )

Key Takeaways

The report provides extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

It provides analysis of grades and applications wherein sodium chloride is used

It identifies key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the sodium chloride market at the global, regional, and country levels

The report offers comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global sodium chloride market between 2018 and 2026

The report provides detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand the competition level

It includes Porters’ Five Forces analysis that highlights the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

