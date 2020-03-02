Tanker Shipping Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
A tanker is a ship designed to transport or store liquids or gases in bulk. Major types of tankship include the oil tanker, the chemical tanker, and gas carrier. Tankers also carry commodities such as vegetable oils, molasses and wine.
The growth in the global oil and gas logistics is estimated to be one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on the global tanker shipping market during the forecast period. Since 2014, the drop in the global crude oil prices have raised the demand for oil and gas during the forecast period. This rise in the global requirement for crude oil products will drive the global oil and gas logistics market. Moreover, the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons across the world is mainly done through waterways, and tankers are increasingly used for the transportation of liquid hydrocarbons, such as oil and gas, driving the tanker shipping market size.
The improvements in the propulsion system of tankers is one of the key trends that will gain traction in the tanker shipping market. The introduction of marine two-stroke diesel engines over the two stroke diesel engines for commercial purposes and the development of cross compound double reduction steam turbines with their compact size have been recognized as improvements in the shipping industry.
This report focuses on the global Tanker Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Tanker Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Teekay Corp
Frontline Ltd
Tsakos Energy Navigation
Nordic American Tanker
COSCO
Ship Finance International Limited
DHT Holdings Inc
Eastern Pacific Shipping
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
AET
The Maersk Group
Orient Overseas Container Line Limited
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Service
Oil Tankers
Chemical Tankers
LNG Carrier
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Inland
Coastal
Deep Sea
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Tanker Shipping status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Tanker Shipping development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Tanker Shipping are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
