Tanning Beds Market – Future Growth, Industry Verticals, Segmentation & Forecast to 2025

A Tanning bed is an equipment which produces tanning to human body by emitting Ultraviolet (UV) radiation. In the lower part of the skin. These ultraviolet rays stimulates melanocytes to produce a brownish pigment called “melanin”. Melanin protects the skin from burning. UV light can penetrate into the epidermis which is deep below the protective skin. Some artificial techniques or devices are present in the market like halogen lights, black lights and tanning beds etc. which are widely used by Caucasian people in North America, Europe and Australia. The primary use of ultraviolet radiation is the vitamin D synthesis. Tanning beds are utilized by most people which takes less time to acquire tan than lying under the sun everyday

A session of two to three times per week is necessary for fully developing tan in the human body.

The most common device of tanning bed is horizontal tanning bed, which is also known as solarium or sunbed. Tanning beds work on creating an artificial source of ultraviolet rays which has two types ultraviolet-A and ultraviolet-B. These beds are available in both types UVA, UVB and combination of both types. They stimulate the skin to release melanin, which absorbs the UV and causing the skin to darken. A Different form of ultraviolet radiations impact in different ways. Too much exposure also can be harmful to overall health which includes skin cancer, skin-damaging like wrinkles, cataract skin, toughening of the skin, loss of elasticity, fine lines, age spots, sometimes causing eye-damaging and suppression of the immune system is also included. Sometimes it is also responsible for premature aging. These factors point to a major health issue. Tanning beds are more comfortable and it can control the amount of time instead of unexpected burn from being in the sun for too long.

The global tanning bed market is expected to driven by increasing demands for personal or other luxury services, severe advanced technologies and growing advancement in tanning equipment technology. The women in western countries prefer tanned skin as they believe that their white skins are easily prone to visible ageing signs and this will lead to increase use of tanning services. This in turn drive the tanning beds market. The negative impact with overexposure includes increase incidence of skin cancer and skin-damaging and eye-damage due to indoor tanning and are the key factors which is expected to act as a restraint to the tanning beds market.

The tanning beds market is classified on the basis of Products, Modality and End User.

By product type, the global tanning beds market is segmented into:

Low Pressure Tanning Beds

High Pressure Tanning Beds

Stand-up Tanning Beds

By modality, the global tanning beds market is segmented into:

UVA Tanning Beds

UVB Tanning Beds

Combination Tanning Beds

By End User, the global tanning beds market is segmented into:

Tanning Salons

Wellness Centers

Home Care Settings

The global tanning beds market is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate during the forecast period. Stand-up Tanning Beds is the most lucrative segment in the global tanning beds market and will hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

By region, the global tanning beds market is segmented into five regions namely North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America will dominate the market due to increasing awareness and better healthcare facilities owing to a better economy. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market share in global tanning beds market. The increasing focus towards better healthcare system, Latin America is expected to grow at a faster growth rate in the tanning beds market.

Some of the major players in the global tanning beds market are ProSun International LLC, L & C Distributing Inc., Alfa Equipments Co. Pvt. Ltd., Tanning manja Co. Ltd., Sunshine (china) beauty science technology co. Ltd. and others.

