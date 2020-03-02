Tetra Pack Carton Market Key Manufactures Insights and Growth Prospects 2024

Tetra Pack cartons offers a complete range of packaging solution which is lightweight, environmental-friendly and convenient for consumers to open and handle. It has optimal shelf life and high brand visibility. This packaging is known for its low environment impact. During recycling, the paperboard (which consists of 75% of the carton) gets separated from the other two materials (polyethylene and aluminum). The cartons are easy to transport and protect the material from heat and moisture. The packaged portfolio includes aseptic packages, chilled and food packages. The aseptic technology keeps the product fresh and healthy without the need of preservatives.

The global tetra pack carton market is expected to witness strong growth due to its lightweight, environment-friendly and low-cost packaging. The ability to recycle the paper based cartons with sustainable collection is a major driver for the rise in the use of tetra pack cartons for wide range of goods from food and beverages to dairy products. The extended shelf life of the products under difficult environment conditions and healthy and safe packing of the products ensures high growth of tetra pack cartons market. Moreover, government regulations are influencing the packaging industry with the high focus on environment friendliness of the material used. The highly competitive market and quality assurance of the products packed are some of the limitations of the tetra pack carton market.

Tetra Pack carton Market – Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the tetra pack carton market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of tetra pack carton market is expected to witness a double-digit growth over the forecast period between 2016 and 2024. Europe is expected to hold significantly larger share of the tetra pack container market in terms of volume during the forecast period followed by North America.

Currently, North America and Europe together holds more than half of the market share in the global bio container market in terms of value. In Europe, countries such as U.K and EU4 creates significant demand for tetra pack cartons in the market. However, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to growing environmental regulation and increasing use of packaged food products in China and India. Moreover, it will help in improving the food value chain in India and China which is affected due to inadequate packaging, storing and distribution of the food products by giving extended shelf life to the products under extreme conditions.