The Future Strategy for Hot Dogs and Sausages Industry , By Key players ConAgra Foods, Inc., Bar-S Foods Co.

According to a report published in Transparency Market Research, the global hot dogs and sausages market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% within the forecast period from 2015 to 2024. In 2014, the market was valued at worth US$64.7 bn, which is likely to reach around worth US$80.4 bn by the end of forecast period. Based on types of products, the cocktail sausages segment dominated the entire hot dog and sausages market, in terms of revenue as well as volume. The mentioned market segment is expected to grow to a worth of US$19.2 bn by the end of the year 2021. Geographically, the market is led by Asia Pacific region, as far as revenue is concerned. The region is prognosticated to hold over 39% of overall shares by the end of 2021.

Manufacturers are Working on Creating a Healthier Alternative for Consumption

Change in food habits of the consumers is highly impacted due to change in taste of the youngsters. The present population is getting more inclined towards healthier food products and are looking for another food alternatives. Owing to this, the food manufacturers are working on developing healthier option in hot dogs and sausages too. Youngsters are the major consumers of hot dogs and sausages all over the world, owing to its ease of preparation and convenience. Moreover, because of its cost-effective it has become a commonly used food item.

Rising Awareness About Healthier Food to Bring Down Market Growth

Nevertheless, the WHO (World Health organization) in 2014 sated that near about 1.9 billion individuals were overweight, out of which 600 million were overweight. It also stated the rise in number of children suffering from obesity, which pulled down the market growth. Along with this, the rising cases of obesity all over the world has curbed the consumption of hot dogs and sausages all together, which is likely to hamper the market growth as well.

Hot dogs and sausages have been gaining popularity around the world owing to the taste, convenience, and variety they offer. The hot dogs and sausages market is being driven by varied consumption trends and patterns across different regions and seasons. The rapid development of the retail sector in emerging economies is a large opportunity for players in the hot dogs and sausages market and this has spurred the operational expansion of companies in countries such as China, India, Malaysia, the UAE, and the Philippines.

