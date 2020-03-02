Thermal Imaging Surveying Services Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2023

Oil and gas industry is very advanced. The industry utilizes various technologies to improve its operations and product quality. Research and development investments are very high for the industry to develop new technology and methods to economically produce oil and gas and convert crude oil into the desired products. The use of thermal imaging in the industry is increasing due to various benefits provided by the technique. The global thermal imaging surveying service is expected to grow during the forecast period due to increased use of thermal imaging in the industry.

Thermal imaging is defined as the means by which infrared portion of the light spectrum can be seen by human beings. Thermal imaging is also referred as thermography, IR, thermal scanning and infrared imaging. Every object gives off some amount of thermal radiation. Thermal imaging observes temperature anomalies that are abnormal in electrical equipment, machinery, woods, fiberglass, steel and aluminum. Cameras used in thermal imaging can be used in absolute dark. Thermal imaging is used in various applications such as military, sea navigation, industry, law enforcement, oil and gas industry, mining industry etc. Oil and gas industry utilizes the benefits of thermographic surveys. These surveys provide oil and gas industry with an opportunity to increase their savings in production cost, reduced loss of production and fewer breakdown. Thermography is performed on numerous standard equipments such as pumps, turbines and switchgear. Pipelines, vessels and valves are also checked for erosion problems using thermography. Some of the other operations that can be performed using thermal imaging survey are to determine volume loss in silos due to sediment deposition in various tanks, determine loose blots, terminal connection, failing fuses, assess tension and lubricant deficiencies in bearings and belt driven equipment.

The global market for thermal imaging surveying services market for oil and gas industry can be segmented on the basis of application into the electrical survey, heat exchanger analysis, rotating equipment inspections, separator sediment level mapping, corrosion under insulation (CUI) surveys and others. Sediments levels are mapped in various tanks and separators to plan cleaning process. In CUI surveys, various equipment and pipes are mapped to detect any damage in them that will allow water to leak and corrode the vessel. Electrical surveys include surveying electric plant at oil and gas facility to detect any fault and repair it.

Reduced cost for maintenance of various equipment and savings in terms of lost production and time due to unplanned maintenance of faulty equipment are some of the factors that are driving the global thermal imaging surveying services market for oil and gas industry. The thermal imaging surveys have simplified the operations of detecting faults in equipment or pipelines. The use of thermal imaging surveys is expected to increase during the forecast period. Expanding infrastructure of oil and gas industry will provide a huge opportunity for the global thermal imaging surveying services market.

Some of the key players in the thermal imaging surveying services market for oil and gas industry include Ti Thermal Imaging Ltd., Offshore Inspection Group, Red Current Ltd., Infrared Imaging Services LLC, Heat Seeking Thermal Imaging Ltd., ScanTech Offshore Ltd., Pixel Thermographics, Kvasir Group Ltd. and Offshore Marine Group, LLC among others.