Ultra Hard Material Cutting Machines Market – Global Industry Research Report 2016 – 2024

Global Ultra Hard Material Cutting Machines Market: Overview

Ultra hard material cutting machines are efficient tools that are used to cut, drill and groove various industrial super hard materials which include cubic boron nitride (CBN), polycrystalline diamond (PCD) and materials produced through chemical vapor deposition (CVD) among others. PCD falls under a cutting material type where the diamonds could be sintered to metal matrix. Each of this individual grains itself forms a mono crystalline. Only industrial ultra hard materials are considered under the scope of the report.

Global Ultra Hard Material Cutting Machines Market: Market Dynamics

Latest technology is one of the key factor driving the ultra hard cutting machine market globally. Latest technologies include new fiber laser technology in cutting ultra-hard materials. The fiber laser technology is 30 times faster than electrical discharge machines (EDM) and can cut ultra material like cubic boron nitride (CBN) and polycrystalline diamond (PCD).Growing application for synthetic-diamond semiconductor substrates is another factor driving the growth of the global ultra hard material cutting machines market. The growth in demand for synthetic-diamond semiconductor substrates is directly proportional to rise in demand for ultra hard cutting machines as they are required for cutting this material and giving them shape.

In addition, curving of complex shapes is easily achieved by ultra hard material cutting machines like the EDM as compared to using traditional used cutting machines. High precision rate can be achieved using the ultra hard material cutting machines, as it requires minimal space and does not damage the part with excess cutting tool pressure. Thus, the conjoint effect of all these drivers is set to bolster the growth of the global ultra hard material cutting machines market in the coming years. This factor is hindering the growth of the market at the global level, particularly in the developing countries.

Rise in application of CBN as a substitute for diamond is key driver for the growth in demand for CBN cutting machines over the forecast period. The chemical vapor deposition (CVD) finds a wide range of application with the end industries which involves enhancement and modification of substrate. Other end use industries which require CVD technologies involve cutting tools, microelectronics, medical and decorative coatings. CVD finds application in machining and cutting tools, thermal conductors, electronics and gemstones. Polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tipped tools are used in cutting and hard rock mining applications.

Global Ultra Hard Material Cutting Machines Market: Regional Analysis

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM), Laser Cutting and Others. The Others segment mainly includes grinding machines among others By geography, the ultra hard material cutting machines market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Country level cross sectional data have also been incorporated in the report. Therefore, the global ultra hard material cutting machines market report offers extensive study of the market along with providing the forecast of the market in terms of revenue (USD Million) and volume (Units) from 2016 – 2024.

Global Ultra Hard Material Cutting Machines Market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the global ultra hard material cutting machines market have been competitively profiled across the five broad geographic regions. This competitive landscape is inclusive of the various business strategies adopted by these major players and their recent developments in the field of ultra hard material cutting machines. Further, the report includes the market attractiveness analysis of the electrical discharge machines (EDM), laser cutting machines and others. Ultra hard materials used for only industrial application have been covered under the scope of the report An exhaustive analysis of the market dynamics of the global market that is inclusive of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities is covered under the purview of the study.

Some of the major players operating in the ultra hard material cutting machines market are: DMG Mori(Japan), GF Machining Solutions (Switzerland), Bystronic, Incorporation (The U.S.), Coherent Incorporation (The U.S.), OGI Systems Ltd.( Israel), Coborn Engineering Company Limited(U.K.), Rollomatic Inc.(The U.S), United Grinding GmbH(Germany), Kennametal, Inc.(The U.S) and ANCA(Australia) among others.

The global ultra hard material cutting machines market has been segmented into:

Ultra Hard Material Cutting Machines Market, by Type

– Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM)

– Laser Cutting Machines

– Others

Ultra Hard Material Cutting Machines Market, by Geography: The market is broadly segmented on the basis of geography into:

– North America

– The U.S

– Rest of North America

– Europe

– U.K

– Germany

– France

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Middle East and Africa

– U.A.E

– South Africa

– Saudi Arabia

– Israel

– Rest of Middle East and Africa

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Rest of Latin America

