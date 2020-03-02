Vascular Access Devices Market Is Thriving Worldwide By 2024

Global Vascular Access Devices Market: Snapshot

The demand in the global market for vascular access devices, which are medical devices made of hollow and flexible tubes of latex or silicone that enable an access to the bloodstream, has been consistently incrementing owing to growing number of surgeries performed each year across the world. Vascular access devices are used to perform diagnostic tests, reading central venous pressure, blood sampling, blood transfusion, and fluid infusion.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/vascular-access-devices-market.html

The global vascular access devices market was worth US$5.10 bn in 2015, and incrementing at an impressive CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024, the valuation is estimated to reach US$8.60 bn by the end of 2024. Rising geriatric population and prevalence of cancer, kidney failure, diabetes, and other lifestyle-inflicted diseases are some of the other factors augmenting the demand in the global vascular access devices market. In addition, technological advancements in these devices has also significantly favored the future of this market. New products such as drug-coated catheters and anti-microbial-coated catheters have considerably reduced the incidences of catheter-related infections. Latest techniques, for example ultrasound-guided catheter tip have helped in increase the efficiency of these devices.

Cost-effectiveness Driving Demand for Peripheral Catheters

Based on product, the global vascular access devices market is segmented into peripheral catheters, which includes peripheral intravenous catheters (PIVC) and midline catheters and central catheters, which includes central venous catheters (CVC), peripherally inserted central catheters (PICC), implantable ports, and hemodialysis catheters. Among these, peripheral catheters segment is currently most profitable, gaining traction from its ease of administration, reduced duration of usage, low frequency of catheter-related complications, and cost effectiveness. The segment of central catheters is also projected for a healthy growth during the forecast period.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=2200

Application-wise, the global vascular access devices market has been categorized into administration of fluids and nutritional compounds, medication administration, diagnostic testing, and transfusion of blood products. Based on the route of insertion, the market has been bifurcated into subcutaneous and intravenous. End-users of vascular access devices are hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Asia Pacific Opening Vast Opportunities

Geographically, the report studies the opportunities available in the global vascular access devices market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Currently, North America is the most lucrative region, owing to rising prevalence of lifestyle inflicted diseases, growing cancer and diabetes cases, robust healthcare infrastructure in countries such the U.S. and Canada, and high adoptability rate of new technology. Asia Pacific, on other hand, is also projected to expand the demand consistently throughout the forecast period as emerging economies such as India, Japan, South Korea, China, and Malaysia are improving their healthcare facilities. This region resides nearly the half of world’s population and leading players of the market are investing in these countries to expand their product reach.

Request a Sample of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=2200

In a largely consolidated scenario, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex, Inc., C.R. Bard, Fresenius Medical Care, and Becton, Dickinson and Company are the leading companies in the global vascular access devices market. Competition in this market is more among these players than from an outside entrant.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com