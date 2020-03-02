Vertical Stick Pack Packaging Machine Market Players Analysis: Regional Revenue, Marketing and Distribution Strategies and Upcoming Products

Rising in demand for ready-to-eat, convenience, processed food owing to increasingly busy schedule, and changing the lifestyle of consumers has a further surge in need for on-the-go packaging with convenience features such as portability, opening, and easy disposability. Therefore, various prominent companies are offering products in stick packs to minimize their overall production and distribution cost which indicates that the portable, convenient stick packs are gaining momentum in the market. To capitalize stick packs sale, vertical stick pack packaging machine is becoming increasingly popular owing to its convenience and dosing accuracy. Vertical stick pack packages are replacing sachets, as they consume approximately 40% less foil compared to rectangular sachet, and tends to run at higher production capacity than sachet making the machine. Vertical stick pack packaging machine provides minimal raw material consumption, space saving, safe and fast packaging process with reproducible sealing, and convincing packaging system.

Vertical Stick Pack Packaging Machine Market: Drivers and Restraints

Expanding demand for convenient packaging solutions, changing consumer’s lifestyle along with busy schedule have led to surging of the demand for packaged foods, and growing consumer’s desire for single serve, convenient, and on-the-go packaging are the primary factor driving the growth of the global vertical stick pack packaging machine market. Moreover, to cater the growing demand for packaged food companies are developing innovative packaging solutions that help in maintaining freshness, enhance product safety, and shelf life of the products are some of the prominent factors fueling the growth of vertical stick pack packaging machine market over the forecast period. However, food contamination, rising environmental concern, rising packaging standards may limit the growth of the vertical stick pack packaging machine market during the forecast period.

Vertical Stick Pack Packaging Machine Market: Overview

Vertical stick pack packaging machine market revenue is expected to grow at a rapid growth rate, over the forecast period. The market is anticipated to perform well soon owing to rising demand for on-the-go packaging, expanding production capacity, and growing demand for customized machine for a particular application. Additionally, vertical stick pack packaging offers a convenience feature includes reliability, easy open, portability, and single hand are the factors that can propel the market revenue growth of vertical stick pack packaging machine in the near future. Based on the end user, food & beverages segment is projected to lead the global vertical stick pack packaging machine market over the forecast period attributed to expanding demand for portable food products, along with growing demand for on-the-go meals and processed foods, and stick pack packaging aids in minimizing the product display space and cost.

Vertical Stick Pack Packaging Machine Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on the geographic region, vertical stick pack packaging machine market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the vertical stick pack packaging machine market followed by Europe, and Japan is owing to advanced technology, high consumption of packaged food, the presence of key players in these regions. The market in Asia-Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth due to a surge in the demand for retail ready packaging as well as multipack cartons, and growing demand for ready-to-eat food are some of the factors which are anticipated to rise the growth of vertical stick pack packaging machine market throughout the forecast period.

Vertical Stick Pack Packaging Machine Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the vertical stick pack packaging machine market are Viking Masek Global Packaging Technologies, Blazek Packaging Machines, Turpack Company, Clearpack Group, Inever S.L., Matrix Packaging Machinery, LLC, Mespack SL, T.H.E.M. (Technical Help in Engineering and Marketing), and others.