Vulvar Cancer Treatment Market Growth, Analysis of Key Players, Trends, Drivers By 2025

Vulvar Cancer is a rare type of cancer in which cancer cells form in the tissues of a vulva. It mostly affects the organs of external genital which protect a reproductive system of a woman. The risk of vulvar cancer mostly affected by vulvar cervical dysplasia and human papillomavirus infection. When cancer originates in the vulva, called primary vulvar cancer; if it spreads another part of the body it is called as secondary vulvar cancer. There are five types of vulvar cancer namely squamous cell carcinoma, vulvar melanoma, adenocarcinoma, sarcoma, verrucous carcinoma. The symptoms of vulvar cancer included are painful sexual intercourse, bleeding, burning, painful urination, persistent itching, rawness and sensitivity, thickened skin, ulceration, dark discoloration in cases of melanoma. The treatment of vulvar cancer depends on the several factors such as- the type and the stage of cancer, possible side effects and the patient’s preference and overall the health.

Vulvar cancer treatment segmentation based on treatment type and end users. The main treatment of vulvar cancer includes surgery, chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Chemoradiation therapy is used for the treatment of advanced stage of vulvar cancer. Surgery consists some surgical options depending upon the spread and size of the primary tumor, known as vulvectomy. Different vulvectomy consists the treatment depending upon the type of vulvar cancer such as- radical local excision of the vulva, modified radical vulvectomy, radical vulvectomy. Laser surgery and lymphadenectomy are also included in the treatment of the vulva cancer. Chemotherapy is a drug treatment used to destroy the cancer cells. It is usually given by injection through a vein in the arm or by capsule. Radiation therapy used to shrink deep lesions and to kill the cancer cells. It consists high energy X-rays for the vulvar cancer treatment. Chemoradiation therapy is a combination of chemotherapy and radiation therapy used to shrink the large vulvar tumor and to avoid removing entire part of the vulva.

The global vulvar cancer treatment market is expected to be driven by the technological advancement, treatment therapies, diagnosis and the growing investment in drug development increases the chances of successful treatment of vulvar cancer. The increasing incidence of vulvar cancer in women expected to drive the market in the forecast period. These are some factors which act as a driver to the global vulvar cancer treatment market. The lack of experience in using these advanced technology and high cost associated with the diagnosis and treatment procedure are expected to act as a restraint to the market.

The vulvar cancer treatment market system is classified on the basis of drugs type and distribution channel.

Based on drug type, the global vulvar cancer treatment market is segmented into the following:

Bleomycin Combination

Blenoxane Combination

Adriamycin Combination

Carboplatin Combination

Other Combinations

By distribution channel, the global vulvar cancer treatment market is segmented into the following:

Hospital Pharmacies

Mail Order Pharmacies

Drug stores

Retail pharmacy chains

Others

Based on drug type is the major segment of the market that includes chemotherapy that uses powerful drugs such as bleomycin combination, adriamycin combination, blenoxane combination, carboplatin combination and others. The other segment includes a type of distribution channel that includes hospitals pharmacies, e-commerce, drug stores, retail pharmacy, and others.

Vulvar cancer treatment market is segmented by regional presence into five key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa Asia-Pacific. The growing and technological development in the treatment of vulvar cancer are making the North America as the largest vulvar cancer treatment market. Europe is expected to hold the second largest market followed by Asia Pacific.

Some of the major players are AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, Roche Ltd., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi Pasteur Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., Bayer HealthCare LLC and others.

