Wearable Display Market by Region, Product, Application and Forecast To 2018-2026

A wearable display is a display device that utilizes wireless network connections and allows users to connect to a tablet, mobile device, etc. to send data for reporting, analysis, storage, and also to receive instructions. Many devices have other ways to communicate to the wearer through a user interface that can include inputs from touch panels, buttons, and even motion sensing. For the device to deliver information, however, a display remains one of the most efficient ways to communicate with the user. Wearable displays are compact, smaller, and can be easily moved from one place to another. The key features of wearable displays are wireless connectivity, flexible function, lightweight design, and high-speed functioning. Key players operating in the wearable display market are giving prime importance to adding innovative displays to their product portfolio by introducing advanced manufacturing technology. Wearable displays are widely used in applications such as military & defense, healthcare, enterprise & industry, and others. They can be easily connected to tablets, smartphones, and laptops through wired or wireless connections.

The global wearable display market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace in the near future. Increase in popularity of smart appliances such as smartphones and tablets and rise in Internet penetration around the world are key factors that are anticipated to drive the wearable display market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing adoption of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) headsets, compact size, increase in the use of mobile workforce management among industries, and growing usage of flexible OLED displays in smart wearable devices are also likely to augment the market. Wearable displays offer various advantages such as better viewing angles, excellent contrast, and sharp color performance. Growing popularity of connected devices and Internet of Things (IoT) services has forced key players to provide consumers with this feature in wearables. IoT solutions are seeing huge demand among consumers and this demand is boosting the need for wearable display in various devices. These demands are captured by key players, allowing them to cater to a wide market of IoT services and ensuring the growth of the wearable display market. However, high product cost across the globe can be a restraining factor for the wearable display market. Nevertheless, research and development on better battery runtime time in wearable displays are expected to provide potential growth opportunities for the global wearable display market.

The global wearable display market can be segmented based on product type, display technology, display size, end-use, and region. In terms of product type, the market can be classified into smart bands, smart watches, and head-mounted displays. Based on display technology, the global wearable display market can be divided into LED-Backlit LCD and OLED. In terms of display size, the market can be categorized into less than 1 Inch, 1 to 2 Inches, and more than 2 Inches. On the basis of end-use, the market can be segmented into consumer, military & defense, healthcare, enterprise & industry, commercial, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global wearable display market can be classified into online and offline.

Based on region, the global wearable display market can be categorized into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a major share of the global wearable display market by the end of the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global wearable display market include Vufine, Samsung Electronics, LG Display, Lumus, Truly Semiconductors, AU Optronics, Japan Display, Tianma Microelectronics, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hannstar Display, eMagin Corporation, and Kopin Corporation. Key active players focus on introducing smart and technologically updated products to retain their customer base.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.