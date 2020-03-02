Yarn Waste Market : Key Players and Production Information Analysis 2026

Waste produced during the manufacturing process is called yarn waste. It is usually collected and sold to waste spinners at a relatively low price. Certain blending of wastes with new materials is necessary in order to upgrade the quality of waste yarns. If the waste yarn is directly used without adding new material, the rate of breakage gets increased. The textile industry generates large amount of waste with potential for recycling, so the special other market formed for the recycling of the textile materials. This market is also known as “waste exchange system.” Yarn waste is created by the textile industry.

The yarn waste market is driven by the increase in demand for yarn waste in the textile industry. Textile is an important consumer goods industry. New trends in the emerging fashion industry is also a major driver of the yarn waste market. However, the textile industry is facing environmental challenges, due to the toxic chemicals and wastewater emitted by the industry. The yarn waste market is also facing challenges, as governments of various regions are imposing stringent regulations on the disposal of yarn waste, since most companies discard their wastes in the environment.

Based on raw material, the yarn waste market can be segmented into cotton yarn waste, wool yarn waste, polyester yarn waste, Banian yarn waste, and others. Cotton yarn waste is mostly produced in large quantities, and can also be recycled easily than others. Large percentage of cotton and polyester waste used in textiles and apparel products contributes to the successful recycling program of yarn waste.The yarn waste market is segmented on the basis of the yarn waste manufacturing process. When the textile is going through the manufacturing process, it creates lots of yarn waste from yarn preparation, weaving, printing, dying, finishing and also quality check and process. The majority of waste is generated during these process. The yarn waste is generated during the knitted scraps, cut selvedges, flying fibers, beating of waste, blending with virgin materials, carding, doubling and drawing, and open-end spinning frame. Yarn waste is generated at each stage of textile production.

In terms of geography, the global yarn waste market can be into Latin America, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific dominated the global yarn waste market. It is closely followed by Europe and North America. Increase in production capacity is anticipated to boost the market in Asia Pacific. China accounted for the major share of the yarn waste market in Asia Pacific in 2017. However, the yarn waste market is expanding at a rapid pace in North America and Europe. Ongoing technological advancements and launch of new products are estimated to boost the demand for yarn waste in these regions during the forecast period. The market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is projected to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.Key players operating in the global yarn waste market are Leigh Fibers Inc., Indorama Ventures, Martex Fiber, Polyfibre Industries Pvt Ltd., Sandeep International, Poole Company, Inc., RSWM Ltd., and Unifi, Inc.