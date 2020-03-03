2-shot Injection Molding Market 2019 by Applications, Solutions, SWOT Analysis and Shares

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “2-shot Injection Molding Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The 2-shot Injection Molding market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall 2-shot Injection Molding industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Global 2-shot Injection Molding Market: Overview

2-shot injection molding is used to manufacture a single component using a single injection molding machine using two different materials. The process is used to add ergonomic and aesthetic value to molded products. Generally a soft touch polymer such as silicone or TPE is used in combination with a hard thermoplastic such as PC and PP. the use of the process is more prevalent in developed countries due to the higher initial startup costs and more challenging technical expertise needed for 2-shot molding. However, molders in countries such as China, India and Brazil are rapidly adopting this process and these countries are likely to provide lucrative opportunities to the 2-shot injection molding market during the next decade.

This report analyzes and forecasts the market for 2-shot molding at the global and regional level. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) from 2016 to 2024, considering 2015 as the base year. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global 2-shot injection molding market. It also covers impact of these drivers and restraints on demand for 2-shot injection molding during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the 2-shot injection molding market at the global and regional level.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global 2-shot injection molding market. Key players in the 2-shot injection molding market are Rogan Corporation, Bemis Manufacturing Company, Nyloncraft, Inc., Gemini Group, Inc. Biomedical Polymers Inc., Carclo Technical Plastics, Yomura Technologies and Evco Plastics. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The global 2-shot injection molding market has been segmented as follows:

2-shot Injection Molding Market – Product Analysis

Polypropylene

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Polystyrene

Other Plastics (Nylons, PBT etc.)

Silicones

Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR)

Thermoplastic Elastomers (TPE)

Other Elastomers (Nitrile Rubber, Natural Rubber etc.)

2-shot Injection Molding Market – Application Analysis

Medical

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

Packaging

Others

2-shot injection molding Market – Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Italy

France

U.K.

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of MEA

