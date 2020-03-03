“4K Television Market Qualitative Insights, Key Enhancement, Share Forecast To 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

With the emergence of smart entertainment technologies such as HD Streaming services, the television sets are needed to be updated to support the superior contents delivered by HD streams. 4K televisions are the evolved versions of the Full High Definition (Full HD) and Ultra High Definitions televisions that supports the trending HD stream of contents. This classification of televisions is based on the display resolution. The Full HD televisions have resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels and UHD television displays have 3840 x 2160 pixels. 4K televisions are the ones that can display 4096 x 2160 pixel resolution.

Amongst the two display technologies used in the 4K televisions, the LCD displays consists of grid of active and passive matrix display. The passive matrix LCD has a grid of conductors with pixels located at each intersection in the grid. Moreover, the active matrix LCD display consists of transistors located at each pixel intersection and are eliminated by sending electric current through the grid. Whereas, a LED TV is a type of LCD TV that uses light emitting diodes to backlight the display, rather than the cold cathode fluorescent lights (CCFLs) used in most LCD televisions. The distinguishing factor between the two technologies is the power requirement for display illumination. LED displays consumes less power as compared to that of the LCD and thus are being adopted on a major scale. Furthermore, advanced LED’s such as OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode), 4K televisions delivers excellent quality and less energy consumption. This is contributing towards the adoption of LED 4K televisions as a replacement for traditional LCD televisions.

With the increasing adoption of streaming services for streaming entertainment data such as movies, videos and other contents, the service providers are working on improving the quality of the streaming data. The ultra HD streaming services providers such as Amazon, Netflix, Vudu, and Sony are improving their services. This is expected to contribute towards the growth of the 4K television market in coming years. Moreover, 4K televisions are replacing traditional LCD televisions in applications such as defense, sports and aerospace industries. Moreover, the availability of high definition content players such as Blu-ray players which can upscale the standard 1080 pixel video into 4K video format, helping the growth of 4K television market. Apart from the improved video quality offered by 4K televisions, the added cost of 4K televisions is anticipated to restrain the growth of the market. However, with advancement in technology the cost factor is expected to be compensated in coming years.

Global 4K television market can be segmented on the basis of display technology and application. The display technology segment is further bifurcated into LCD (Liquid Crystal Display) and OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) display. The application segment can be classified into residential, commercial and industrial.

Region wise, the 4K television market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America. The 4K TV market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the developed regions such as North America and Europe owing to increasing adoption of HD streaming services. Moreover, in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific, the 4K television market is expected to grow at rapid rate during the forecast period improving life style of the local population. Moreover, countries such as China and India are anticipated to be the fastest growing countries.

Some of the key players involved in the 4K television market include Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Koninklijke Philips N.V.TOSHIBA Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation,TTE Technology, Inc., SCEPTRE Inc., VIZIO, Inc., Hisense USA, SEIKI® Corporation, and Sharp Corporation. There are other manufacturers who provides 4K television in multiple price range and display sizes.

