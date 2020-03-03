Aluminum Wire Market : Development Insight and Manufacturers Challenge Competitors 2018 – 2026

Aluminum Wire Market: Overview

The demand for aluminium wire is significantly high in the automotive and electrical industry. the aluminium wire are widely used in building electrical fittings, transformers, automotive, and electrical appliances. The high of aluminium wire is attributed to its high strength, lightweight, and casting. Excellent corrosion resistance and versatility in extrusion are other properties of aluminium wire boosting its demand across the globe.

The global aluminium wire market can be classified on the basis of product type and application. In terms of product type, the market can be segmented into paper insulated, enamelled, and fiberglass aluminium wire. Of these, paper insulated aluminium wire is expected to led the market during the forecast tenure.

The global aluminium wire market provides key insights related to the market. It includes all the crucial parameters affecting the growth of the market and provides restraints that might deter market's growth. Sizes of the individual markets and their growth prospects are presented in the regional analyses section. Key market players and their strategies are also discussed in the report.

Aluminum Wire Market: Trends and Opportunities

Rising application of aluminium wire in various industries is likely to boost the demand in the global aluminium market. Food and beverages, automotive, and customer electronics are some of the key industries in which aluminium wires are used extensively. Non-toxic nature of aluminium will preserve food for longer duration and prevents the growth of micrograms. These factors increase its demand on the food and beverages industry. The demand for aluminium is also increasing the automotive industry as it reduces weight of the vehicle to increase fuel economy. Moreover, manufacturers now prefer aluminium to steel mainly to reduce weight without compromising strength and carrying capacity of the vehicle.

Aluminum Wire Market: Geographic Analysis

With respect to geography, the global aluminium wire market covers North America, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. Among these regions, North America is anticipated to dominate the market by hold larger percentage of share. The demand for aluminium wire is high in the construction industry as they are widely used for electricity distribution and transmission. It is considered safe for home wiring and has a shelf life of more than 40 years. Rising demand for advanced home solution and advanced electrical fittings to drive the demand for aluminum in this region. North America is closely followed by Europe and is expected to rise at significant growth rate in the coming years. Growing demand for green building concept where aluminium wire is used in building facades, curtain walling, roofing systems, and in window fames. This is expected to boost demand for aluminium wire in Europe.

On the other hand, rapid growth in building and construction industry is also expected to drive growth opportunities in Asia Pacific aluminium wire market. Wiring systems is as integral part of building and construction industry. This factor will provide a fillip to the market.

Aluminum Wire Market: Competitive Landscape

Vendor landscape presented in the report elucidates on the key tactics helpful for the investors and players to take better and informed decisions. Mergers and acquisition is one of the key strategy used by several leading players in the market. This will assist them in expanding their geographical reach and gain large number of customers. Moreover, leading companies are also focusing on using new technology to foster demand of the product. Southwire, REA General Cable, Nexans, and Sam Dong are some of the key players in the global aluminium wire market.