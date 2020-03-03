Asia Pacific Pregnancy and Ovulation Testing Market to Witness a Healthy Growth by the end of 2023

Pregnancy testing is the detection of human Chorionic Gonadotropin (hCG) in both urine and serum as early as seven to 10 days after conception, whereas, ovulation testing detects the Luteinizing Hormone (LH) level. The declining fertility rate, the emergence of highly accurate advanced technology, and easy availability of ovulation and pregnancy monitors are expected to drive market growth. For instance, according to the statistics presented by the World Bank, India had a fertility rate of 3.311 in 2000 whereas in 2016 it declined to 2.326. However, the high costs associated with ovulation tests may hamper the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is expected to reach a market value of USD 298.68 million by 2023 from USD 209.37 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.10% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. In 2017, the market was led by Japan with a 23.2% share, followed by China and India with shares of 22.5% and 19.7%, respectively. The growing demand for pregnancy testing has been observed in different parts of the world which fuels the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market is segmented by product type, mode of purchase, end user, and country.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by product type, is segmented into pregnancy testing (hCG detection) and ovulation testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by pregnancy testing (hCG detection), is further segmented into urine-based testing and blood-based testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by ovulation testing, is sub-segmented into ovulation prediction kits and fertility monitors.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by mode of purchase, is segmented into non-prescription or OTC testing and prescription testing.

The Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals and clinics, fertility centers, and others.

Key Players

SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics GmbH, Fairhaven Health LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Piramal Enterprises Ltd, Quidel Corporation, Mankind Pharma Ltd, TaiDoc Technology & Corporation, Cadila Healthcare Limited, Gregory Pharmaceutical Holdings Inc., and others

Study Objectives

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market

To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market based on various tools such as value chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to respective key countries

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by product type, by mode of purchase, and by end user.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Asia-Pacific pregnancy and ovulation testing market

Table of Contents:

1 Report Prologue

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Introduction

3.1 Definition

3.2 Scope of the Study

3.3 Assumptions & Limitations

3.3.1 Assumptions

3.3.2 Limitations

3.4 Market Structure

4 Research Methodology

4.1 Research Process

4.2 Primary Research

4.3 Secondary Research

4.4 Market Size Estimation

5 Market Dynamics

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Drivers

5.2.1 Declining Fertility Rate

5.2.2 Emergence of Advanced Technology with High Accuracy

5.2.3 Easy availability of ovulation & pregnancy monitors on e-commerce websites

5.3 Restraints

5.3.1 High cost associated with ovulation tests

5.4 Opportunities

5.4.1 Growing awareness about pregnancy and ovulation testing

6 Market Factor Analysis

6.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.2.1 R&D

6.2.2 Parts Manufacturing

6.2.3 Distribution

6.2.4 Marketing & Sales

6.2.5 Post-Sales Monitoring

6.3 Pricing Analysis

6.4 Investment Opportunities

7 Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market, by Product Type

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Introduction

7.1.2 Pregnancy Testing (hCG Detection)

7.1.2.1 Urine-based Testing

7.1.2.2 Blood-based Testing

7.1.3 Ovulation Testing

7.1.3.1 Ovulation Prediction Kits

7.1.3.2 Fertility Monitors

8 Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market, by Mode of Purchase

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Introduction

8.1.2 Non-prescription or OTC Testing

8.1.3 Prescription Testing

9 Asia Pacific Pregnancy & Ovulation Testing Market, by End-User

9.1 Overview

9.1.1 Introduction

9.1.2 Hospitals & Clinics

9.1.3 Fertility Centres

9.1.4 Others

Continue….

