Asia-Pacific Server Chassis Market Market will grow at an estimated growth rate of 14.9% by the end of 2026 illuminated in a New Report

Asia-Pacific server chassis market is expected to reach a CAGR of 14.9% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The new market report contains data for the historic year 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation

By Type (1U Server Chassis, 2U Chassis, 3U Server Chassis, 4U Server Chassis and Others), Forms (Rack mount and Pedestal), Application (Commercial, Personal Use and Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Distributors and Others), Country (China, Japan, India, Taiwan, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Major growing sectors under the market segmentation are as follows;

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into 1U server chassis, 2U server chassis, 3U sever chassis, 4 U sever chassis, and others.

On the basis of forms, the market is segmented into racks and pedestal.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into commercial use and personal use, and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales, distributors, and others.

The key market players for Asia-Pacific server chassis market are listed below;

Cisco System, Inc.

Advantech co., limited

Norco Technology, Inc.

Thermaltake Technology co., ltd.

Rosewill, Inc.

Kontron S&T Ag

In win development, Inc.

Chenbro micom co., ltd.

Mootek Technologies, Inc.

Silverstone Technologies co., ltd

Ablecom Technology Inc.

Equus computer systems, Inc.

Cp technologies, llc.

One chassis technology co., ltd

Avza technology

Joyance enterprise co., ltd

Wintech Co., Ltd

