Asthma Management Products Market Overview, Business Growth, Prospects and Opportunities 2025 Focusing on Industry Profit

Asthma is a chronic disease, which cannot be cured only appropriate management is possible to control the disease. Asthma targets airways of the lungs causing it to inflame, swallow and tightens the airway of the lungs, causing respiratory tract infection and causing symptoms such as coughing, shortness of breath, tightness, and wheezing. The symptoms of the asthma are related to physical activity, even healthy people suffer from asthma symptoms during vigorous exercise. This type of asthma is called exercise-induced bronchoconstriction (EIB). This type of asthma is controlled and the symptoms are kept under control by developing a management plan by a physician. People with family history of asthma are more prone to this illness and develop allergies frequently. This type of asthma is called allergic asthma. The allergies/asthma due to toxic fumes, gases, dust during the occupation/work in known as occupational asthma. Childhood asthma effects millions of children and is developed in mainly during first five years of life.

Short term medication to alleviate symptoms and long term medication are prescribed to people with persistent symptoms. There is no cure for asthma, but if diagnosed it can be managed by medications and can improve the quality of life. The cause of asthma is not understood completely. The major cause of developing asthma is the genetic predisposition, environmental exposure, and allergies to toxic chemicals. Indoor allergen includes dust mites, pet dander, and others, outdoor allergens include pollens, moulds, tobacco smoke and air pollution. Extreme emotional stimulation such as fear, anger and certain medications such as non-steroid, beta blockers, an anti-inflammatory drug, and others also cause asthma.

Asthma is diagnosed by looking after patient medical history and performing breathing tests, this test helps to measure the amount of air the lungs can hold and examines asthma severity. The medication to manage asthma symptoms are taken daily and contains inhaled corticosteroids such as ciclesonide, budesonide, flunisolide and others. Short acting beta agonist are prescribed for quick relief. The inhaler contains beta blockers and inhaled corticosteroid. Leukotriene modifiers are prescribed for asthma as oral medication. The people suffering from symptoms suffer from respiratory infections such as influenza and pneumonia.

Increasing incidence of respiratory diseases, demand for cost effective medication, as the cost for asthma medication is very high in U.S market. New drug development and approvals, uptake of novel biologic agents, strong brand loyalty, no replacement of inhaler devices, the rise in geriatric population, rise in initiatives implemented by the government and other non-government organizations.

According to American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, between 2011 and 2014, the prevalence of asthma was 8.8 % among all adults. The asthma is more common among adults with obesity ~11.1% compared to adults with normal ~7.1% and overweight ~7.8%. The rise in air pollution, with the sedentary lifestyle, demand for technologically advanced products and others are some of the factors fueling the growth of asthma management products market. Patent expiration, marketing of asthma low-cost generic drugs, strict regulatory approval are some of the factors restraining the market growth

The global asthma management products market is segmented on basis of drug class, device, route of administration, and distribution channel and geography:

Segment by drug class

Corticosteroids

Bronchodilators

Combination therapy

Segment by Device

Inhalers

Dry Powder Inhaler

Metered Dose Inhaler

Soft Mist Inhaler

Nebulizers

Segment by Route of administration

Oral

Inhalation

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Segment by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacy

The global market for asthma management products is segmented into drug class, device, route of administration, and distribution channel. Based on the drug class, the asthma management products market is segmented into corticosteroids, bronchodilators and combination therapy. Based on device type the market is segmented as inhalers and nebulizers. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented as oral drugs, inhaled drugs, intravenous and subcutaneous injection. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented based on hospitals pharmacy, drug store, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy.

By regional presence, the global asthma management products market is segmented into five broad regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. North America market is expected to dominate in terms of revenue share, owing to the high availability of advanced products, increase in incidence of asthma, increasing penetration of leading companies in the region along with increase in geriatric population and patient population. Significant economic development has led to an increase in healthcare availability in Asia Pacific region, growing number of pharmacies and penetration of global players in Asia is expected to fuel demand for asthma management products market

Some of the major players in asthma management products market are Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., AstraZeneca Plc. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, GE Healthcare, Merck & Co., Inc. Baxter Internationals, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Sanofi-Aventis SA, Novartis AG and others

