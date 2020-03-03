Automotive Drive Shafts Market Expected to Exhibit High Growth During the Forecast 2016-2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Automotive Drive Shafts Market – Global Industry Analysis, Trend, Size, Share and Forecast 2016 – 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The Automotive Drive Shafts market report [8 Year Forecast 2016-2024] focuses on Major Leading Industry Players, providing info like company profiles, product type, application and regions, production capacity, ex-factory price, gross margin, revenue, market share and speak to info. Upstream raw materials and instrumentation and downstream demand analysis is additionally administrated. The Automotive Drive Shafts market business development trends and selling channels square measure analyzed. From a global perspective, It also represents overall Automotive Drive Shafts industry size by analyzing qualitative insights and historical data.

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Overview

The automotive drive shafts market across the globe is anticipated to witness a stable growth during the forecast period from 2016 to 2024. Automotive drive shafts are mechanical components used for transferring torque from the engine to the other end of the vehicle before it reaches the wheels. These components are automotive drive shafts made up of steel, aluminum and carbon fiber. Automotive drive shafts made of aluminum are light and sturdy at the same time which enables the drive shafts to be balanced, produce more rotating speed and also reduces the overall weight of the vehicle. Aluminum drive shafts are light and sturdy, enabling the overall weight of the vehicle to be light and require less fuel. Aluminum drive shafts are also more balanced and produces more rotating speed. Steel drive shafts are very heavy and requires a lot of horsepower to transmit torque and rotate. It makes the overall weight of the vehicle very heavy, requiring more fuel to run. .

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market: Drivers and Restraints

The report also discusses the demand inducing and demand restraining factors. The main drivers have been identified to be the rise in production of vehicles and depreciation of drive shafts whose replacement is supported by an efficient after sales services sector. The global automotive industry is in a reviving phase and is expected to show promising performance over the forecast period. APAC is the largest producer of automotive and is likely to maintain its dominance the forecast period. In recent years the APAC region has witnessed notable performance in terms of its GDP and development of its automobile and automotive parts industry. India, Singapore, South Korea, and Thailand, among other countries in APAC have high growth potential. This region has also experienced a sudden rise in disposable income, enhancing the affordability of passenger cars.

Use of electric vehicles however, is expected to reduce the need for drive shafts since they run on battery which are charged by electric power. Therefore, this factor is anticipated to pull down the growth of the automotive drive shafts market.

Key Players Mentioned in this Report are:

Some of the key players operating in the automotive drive shafts market across the globe are, GKN PLC. (U.K.), American Axle Manufacturing Inc. (U.S.), Dana Incorporated (U.S), Xuchang Yuangdong (U.S.), Neapco Holdings, LLC. (U.S.) and The Timken Company (U.S.), among others.

The global automotive drive shafts market has been segmented as follows:

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Shaft Type

Hotchkiss Drive Shaft

Flexible Drive Shaft

Torque Tube Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, by Position Type

Front Wheel Drive Shaft

Rear Wheel Drive Shaft

Global Automotive Drive Shafts Market, By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

RoE (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific

India

Japan

China

RAPAC (Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

U.A.E

South Africa

RMEA (Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Latin America (LATAM)

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America (RLATAM)

