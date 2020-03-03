Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2024

The Automotive Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that provide services ranging from auditing and inspection, to testing, verification, quality assurance and certification.

Scope of the Report:

As testing is mandatory for all type of vehicles in many countries, the automotive testing services segment held nearly 51% of the overall market, followed by the inspection services, which accounted for 32% of total market revenue in 2017. As the cost of testing services is much higher than that of inspection services, the revenue generated by the testing service segment is greater than that of any other segment. Inspection services are mandatory to perform at a specific time period and the certification is mandatory for each vehicle. The certification services segment held 17% of market revenue in 2017 and remaining 6.7% was accounted by the other services.

In 2017, Europe dominated the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market with 43.7% share, thanks to the presence of some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers and a steadily expanding domestic automotive industry. North America also accounts for a significant share in the global market owing to the well-established automotive sector. In regions like Europe and North America, stringent rules for periodic vehicle inspection and testing are laid down so as to ensure the safety of human life. These regulations are also key drivers for the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market in these regions.

The global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market is valued at 13400 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 18370 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market by product type and applications/end industries.

The automotive sector is so dynamic and vast that had it been a country, it would have been among the largest economies of the world. Employing millions of people across the globe, it accounts for the employment of a significant percentage of the global population. Rigorous experiments have turned ideas into reality, which are entering the mainstream as automotive products at a fast pace. The wave of unprecedented change offers the automotive sector with a bunch of opportunities which has shaped the sector in a better way than it was five years ago. Currently, automotive commitment revolves around enhanced safety, reduced carbon emissions, more efficient engines, cleaner automobiles, and cleaner environment.

Technological advancements and the automotive sector have become synonymous. The automotive industry has worked hand-in-hand with major technology giants to deliver more advanced, safe, and comfortable vehicles. Semi-autonomous capabilities, sensors, cameras, mapping technology that can monitor bind spots, self-parking functionalities, and adaptive cruise control, automatic barking sensors, and various other technologies are customizing driving experiences. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) have also become predominant in automobiles, which is likely to disrupt the future of the industry.

