Bariatric Surgeries Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects To 2025

Bariatric surgeries are used for weight loss by decreasing the distending capacity of stomach to accommodate food with the process of gastric restriction and malabsorption. These surgeries are based on minimally invasive techniques.

There are various types of bariatric surgeriesgastric bypass, gastric sleeve surgery, also called sleeve gastrectomy, and laparoscopic adjustable gastric band. Surgeons also use a fourth operation, biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch, sometimes.

The key players covered in this study

Allergan

Medtronic

Johnson & Johnson

Intuitive Surgical

GI Dynamics

TransEnterix

USGI Medical

SemiLEDs

Cousin Biotech

Mediflex Surgical Procedures

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Stapling Devices

Gastric Bands

Gastric Balloons.

Market segment by Application, split into

Gastric Bypass Surgery

Sleeve Gastrectomy Surgery

Gastric Banding Surgery

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

