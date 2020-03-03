Bioplastic and Biopolymers Market – Size and Regional Forecasts till 2025

Global Bioplastic & Biopolymers Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025.

Global Bioplastic & Biopolymers Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The bioplastic & biopolymers market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global bioplastic & biopolymers market are enhanced focus on bio-based content over biodegradability and increase in investment on agricultural industry. Moreover, the concept of smart cities and smart buildings are also a factor that fueling the demand of global bioplastics & biopolymers market. However, high cost associated with bioplastics is one of the major restraint that causing a barrier in market of bioplastics & biopolymers. Bioplastic refers to plastics that are derived from renewable biomass source such as vegetable fats oil, corn starch, straw, food waste and so on. It can be made from agricultural product and from used plastic bottles and another container using microorganism. Biopolymers refers to polymers produced by living organism. It contains monomeric units used and that are covalently bonded to form large structures. Bioplastic & biopolymers offers various advantages such as potentially a much lower carbon footprint, lower energy cost in manufacturing, not using scarce crude oil, reduction in litter and improved composability from using biodegradable bioplastics & biopolymers.

The regional analysis of Global Bioplastic & Biopolymers Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the dominant region across the world in terms of market share and revenue owing to increasing penetration of bioplastics & biopolymers and increasing consumption of bioplastics. North America and Asia-pacific is also anticipated higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

Natureworks

BASF SE

Novamont

Total Carbion PLA

Biome plastics

Bio-on

Toray Industries

Plantic Technologies

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Regenerated Cellulose

Bio-Polyethylene

Starch Blends

Bio-Polyethylene Terephthalate

Biodegradable Polyester

Polyhydroxyalkanoates

Polylactic Acid

By Application:

Agriculture

Consumer Products

Packaging

Automotive

Bottles

Others

By Regions:

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Bioplastic & Biopolymers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

