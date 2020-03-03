Bipolar Disorder Market Competitor Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Growth, Trends & Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz presents this most up-to-date research on “Bipolar Disorder Market Technological Growth, Development Trends, Market Segmentation and Industry Analysis to 2025”.



Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive illness, is a brain disorder that causes unusual shifts in mood, energy, activity levels, and the ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. There are four basic types of bipolar disorder; all of them involve clear changes in mood, energy, and activity levels.

People suffering with bipolar disorder have intense emotional states that occur in distinct periods called mood episodes. Mood episode is characterized by drastic changes in persons usual mood and their behavior. Mood episode is mainly classified into two main types: manic episodes and depressive episodes.

An overexcited or joyful state is called a manic episode and an extremely hopeless or sad state is called a depressive episode. Sometimes, a mood episode includes symptoms of both depression and mania, known as mixed state. These mood episodes hamper school and job performance.

The key players covered in this study

Glaxo SmithKline (GSK)

Pfizer

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Eli Lilly

Allergan

Novartis

AbbVie

Otsuka

AstraZeneca

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor

Serotonin Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors

Tricyclic Antidepressants

Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors

Benzodiazepines

Beta Blockers

Market segment by Application, split into

Mood Stabilizers

Anticonvulsants

Antipsychotic drugs

Antidepressant drugs

Antianxiety drugs

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Bipolar Disorder status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Bipolar Disorder development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

