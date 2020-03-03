Blockchain Finance Market 2019 – Global SWOT Analysis, Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview

Block chain finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds. The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field. For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on. Other segements include Proof of equity and exchange stock exchange，Financial audit，loyalty and rewards.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4190995-global-blockchain-finance-market-2019-by-company-regions

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Scope of the Report:

Block chain finance is the application of blockchain technology in the financial field. Blockchain Finance can be classified to IT Solution, FinTech, Bank, Consulting, and Exchange and Other by the providers’ business type, and IT Solution is leading the growing market at present.

There are many providers in Blockchain Finance industry, among them, IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture, Distributed Ledger, Technologies, Oklink, Nasdaq Linq, Oracle, AWS, Citi Bank, Ant Financial, JD Financial, Qihoo 360, Tecent, Baidu, Huawei, Bitspark and SAP are the key players in the global Blockchain Finance market.

The global Blockchain Finance market is valued at 2366.6 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 9539.9 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 32.2% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blockchain Finance.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Blockchain Finance market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blockchain Finance market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Ripple

Rubix by Deloitte

Accenture

Distributed Ledger Technologies

Oklink

Nasdaq Linq

Oracle

AWS

Citi Bank

ELayaway

HSBC

Ant Financial

JD Financial

Qihoo 360

Tecent

Baidu

Huawei

Bitspark

SAP

https://w3.heraldkeepers.com/newsroom/wiseguyreports/blockchain-finance-market-2019-global-swot-analysis-emerging-market-strategies-industry-overview/

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

IT Solution

FinTech

Bank

Consulting

Exchange and Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cross-border Payment

Trade Finance

Digital Currency

Identity Management

Other

Any Question @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/4190995-global-blockchain-finance-market-2019-by-company-regions

The financial services industry is considered as one of the most vital industries that need to be well-managed, to devise structural economic growth of countries and the world economy as a whole. While the financial services industry was facing disastrous problems back in 2006, the tables are slowly turning. The financial services industry seems to be changing for the better. However, this change can seem to give the average human a whiplash, taking the pace and direction of such change into consideration. With recent high tide shifts in technology, financial regulation, and geopolitical events, the financial services industry has witnessed a tremendous wave of change.

With a surging emergence of digitization, companies of various sizes are undertaking financial management platforms, to aid better operational efficiency, lower errors, and cost-effectiveness. While most successful technology firms would have been highly irrelevant to the financial services sector about a decade in the past, the present scenario showcases role reversal of the same. Higher innovation in these technological platforms, supported by the mounting penetration of new-age innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, big data analysis, and cloud computing, the technological sector is supporting seamless management of finances of organizations of all shapes and sizes.

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)