Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market Opportunities, Technology Trends and Key Industry Dynamics 2016 – 2024

Global Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies Market: Overview

Increase in demand for different types of bulk material handling products such as conveyor belts, stackers, reclaimers, and spreaders for process automation across various industries has fueled the growth of the market for Bulk Material Handling Products and Technologies. Growing demand for bulk material handling products & technologies in the mining and chemical sectors globally has fuelled the growth of bulk material handling products & technologies market. Moreover, bulk material handling products and technologies are also used in the agricultural farms for the storage and movement of crops and powder bulk materials. Modernized, automated machineries for handling bulk materials are largely being used in the chemical industry to carefully handle the hazardous chemical wastes.

In order to carry out the automation process, manufacturers need bulk material handling equipment. Opportunity for bulk material handling product market lies in this sector because the pharmaceutical industry is growing at a constant rate and this would increase the demand for bulk material handling products. The increase in automation in the manufacturing companies is driving the growth of the market; as the bulk material handling equipment is an integral part of the automation process. Thus, increasing global demand for mining activities and production automation is fueling growth of the bulk material handling products and technologies market. However, high initial cost and low technological penetration are the major restraints in the growth of global bulk material handling products & technologies market.

Companies Mentioned in this Report

The companies involved in this market are concentrating on new product innovation through research and development activities along with strategic alliances with other companies for increasing product portfolio is one of the major strategies adopted by the companies. Some of the leading players of the market are ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany), Metso Corporation (Finland), FLSmidth & Co. (Denmark), TRF Ltd. (India), Tenova S.p.A (Italy), SENET (South Africa), Voith GmbH (Germany) among others.

The global bulk material handling product and technologies market has been segmented as follows:

By Types

Powder Materials

Material Feeding Systems

Weighing Systems

Conveying Systems

Screening Systems

Others (including iron ores, wood chips and coal, etc.)

By End Users

Chemical

Construction

Energy

Food & Beverages

Mining

Metals

Oil and Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Plastics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

The U.K.

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

Middle East

Africa

