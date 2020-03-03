Car Body Lighting Market Competitive Analysis 2018 to 2026

Car lights play a crucial role in safe driving. Rising demand for car safety and continuous advancements in car lighting systems are prompting consumers to adopt advanced lighting systems. Efficient lights in vehicles provide optimal lights while driving and make travelling safe. Vehicle security depends on different types of lights, and these lights are placed at different locations in the vehicle such as front, rear, top, on the sides and the interiors. They help the driver to identify obstacles while driving at night and also enhance the appearance of the exterior and interior of the vehicle.

Stringent lighting regulations for better visibility and safety, increasing demand for luxury and premium vehicles, low cost availability of effective lighting, and rising concern about vehicle safety are likely to drive the car body lighting market during the forecast period. However, high investment in research and development activities are likely to hamper the car body lighting market during forecast period.

Request to View Brochure of Report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45240

The car body lighting market can be segmented based on type of light, application, sales channel, location, vehicle type, and region. Based on type of light, the car body lighting market can be classified into OLED (Organic LED), LED, HID (High Intensity Discharge), and others. The LED segment dominated the current car body lighting market and is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market during the forecast period. LED lights offer several advantages over other types of car body lights such as more efficient, power saving, and durable.

Based on application, the car body lighting market can be segregated into headlights, tail lights, daytime running lights, fog lights, and others. The headlight segment held a major share of the car body lighting market. The headlights enable the driver to spot obstacles on the road during darkness. Two types of headlights are installed in vehicles, namely, low beam and high beam. A high beam headlight provides intense light, while a low beam headlight provides light for forward and lateral illumination.

Based on location, the car body lighting market can be segregated into interior and exterior. Exterior was the leading segment of the market, and it is expected to dominate car body lighting market during the forecast period. The exterior of a car incorporates several lights owing to different applications such fog lamp, tail lights, headlights, and indicator lamps.

Based on sales channel, the car body lighting market is segmented into OEMs and aftermarket. Aftermarket is the dominant segment of the market. In the aftermarket, parts made by third-parties that add aesthetic and performance features are available at low cost and their quality varies according to manufacturer.

Based on region, the car body lighting market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global car body lighting market during the forecast period. The presence of a prominent automotive industry in China, Japan, and India is primarily driving the car body lighting market in Asia Pacific.

Key players operating in the global car body lighting market include HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD. , General Electric Company, Valeo S.A., and STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD.

Request to View ToC of the report –

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=45240