Carpet Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts By 2025

Intellectual of Carpet Market: Rugs and s are textile floor covering consisting of an upper layer of pile attached to a backing. The pile is generally either made from wool or fibers such as polypropylene, nylon or polyester and usually consists of twisted tufts which are often heat-treated to maintain their structure.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties, and coupled with carpet industry in short supply on the market in the past few years, more and more companies enter into carpet industry, the current demand for carpet product is relatively low, lack of demand, excess supply.

In the next six years, the global consumption of Rugs and will maintain a 3.6% annual growth rate ,consumption is expected in 2023 will be 3173.3 (Million Square Meters).Therefore, in the next six years, carpet overcapacity situation will not change much, the average operating rate will remain at 84% to 86%.product demand market there is also a certain space, but basically showing the scarcity of environment-friendly products, low-end products, and excess capacity, there is a large market demand for environment-friendly products to seize market share of imports acts.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic carpet, Chinese domestic carpet has been very mature and advanced, and the performance distance has been shortening compared with the imported carpet.

As large demand of environment-friendly products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field of environment-friendly. Currently, the Chinese carpet industry is not only begin to transit to environment-friendly carpet products, while still extend in the resource-rich land and downstream industry chain.

In 2017, the global market size was 212300 million US$ and is forecast to 255900 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, Carpet market share and growth rate of Carpet for each application, including-

Commercial

Home

Transport

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, Carpet market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Woven

Needle felt

Knotted

Others



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Carpet market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Carpet market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Carpet market? How is the Carpet market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period?

Geographically, the report includes the research on production, consumption, revenue, Carpet market share and growth rate, and forecast (2019-2025) of the following regions:

United States, China, Japan, India, Other Regions

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland) Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

(Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam) Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

(Brazil, Mexico, Colombia) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

