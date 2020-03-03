Catheters Market Research Report – Global Analysis and Forecast till 2023

Catheters Market Information, By Type (Cardiovascular Catheters, Specialty Catheters, Intravenous Catheters, Urinary Catheters, Neurological Catheters), By End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and others)- Global Forecast till 2023

The catheter is a type of medical device which is a thin tube made from the high-graded material. It is used in the healthcare industry for delivering fluids or gases, medications to the patients. It is also used for draining bodily liquids like urine. During the ongoing surgical process, these are inserted into the human body for treating different ailments. The growing number of cardiovascular and urological patients has significantly boosted the growth of the global catheters market. For instance, the geriatric population is more prone to such diseases. Also, the growing number of people are preferring minimally invasive surgeries. This remains one of the major factors for the growth of the global catheters market. However, use of catheter increases the risk of infection or contamination which may hamper the growth of the global market. The market is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.14% during the forecast period (2017-2023) by reaching the valuation of USD 49,731.9 million by the year 2023.

The global catheters market has been divided on the basis of end users, types and regional demand. Based on its end users, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals & clinics, among others. On the basis of its types, the market is bifurcated into specialty catheters, cardiovascular catheters, intravenous catheters, neurological catheters, urinary catheters, among others.

Geographically, the global catheters market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Some of the major players in global catheters market market are Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Abbott, Terumo Corporation, ACIST Medical Systems (US), and Cook Medical Inc. (US), LuMend Corporation (US), Covidien AG (Ireland), among others.

