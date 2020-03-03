“Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market Research Report 2019 Size, Share, Growth, Revenue, Profit and Challenges Forecast to 2025” recent intelligence study by MarketResearchReports.Biz.

Chemotherapy is widely used as to target the neoplastic cells. However, this therapy is effective against most of the cancer, but the cells of the hematopoietic system that produces billions of blood cells needed daily are highly sensitive to this therapy and result in loss of blood cell population. This condition is known as the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. In chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, the body has a low level of neutrophils which are types of white blood cells. Neutrophils are body’s defense system against infections. Neutrophils fight against infection by destroying fungi, bacteria or yeast. Neutropenia occurs in about half of the people receiving chemotherapy. People with chemotherapy-induced neutropenia are most likely to develop infection and fever. It can also lead to delay in treatment and reduction in chemotherapy dose intensity. Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia is most likely to occur in cancer that directly affects the bone marrow such as leukemia. Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia patients mostly require hospitalization and cost of the treatment also increase with the anti-infective treatment.

Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Chemotherapy is the most preferred choice of treatment for cancer. Increasing use of chemotherapy will drive the growth of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market. But due to the patent expiration of the most preferred drugs for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia and emerge of various biosimilars, market revenue is expected to reduce. But due to increase in the frequency use of biosimilars this condition will be balanced.

Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market is segmented on the basis of the therapy type, dosage form, distribution channel, and region.

On the basis of the therapy type global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market is segmented into:

Antibiotic Therapy Colony-Stimulating Factor Therapy Granulocyte Transfusion Splenectomy Procedure Others

On the basis of the dosage form global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market is segmented into:

Capsule Injection

On the basis of the distribution channel global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy Online Pharmacy

Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market: Overview

Chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market is expected to show the significant growth over the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of the cancer and chemotherapy being the first line of treatment for the most of the cancer, sales of these drugs will increase. But with the patent expiration of the highest revenue generating drugs of this therapeutic area and emergence of the biosimilars, revenue of the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market is expected to decrease. Antibiotic therapy is the most preferred line of treatment for the infection occurred due to chemotherapy-induces neutropenia. Colony-stimulating factor therapy is expected to be the highest revenue generating segment in the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market as this therapy helps in the production of functionally active neutrophils.

Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is the highest revenue generating market for the chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment due to the presence of the key players and better reimbursement policies. Better healthcare infrastructure is also driving the growth of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market. Followed by which is Europe. Asia Pacific market is expected to be fastest growing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market owning to the patent expiration of the top selling drugs and biosimilars production. India is expected to be most attractive market over the forecast period due to the presence of the strong generic manufacturing companies. Improving healthcare infrastructure is also expected to drive the growth of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market in this region.

Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia Treatment Market: Key Player

Some of the market participant in the global chemotherapy-induced neutropenia treatment market are Amgen, Inc., Sanofi, Novartis AG, Baxter International, Inc, Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd, Apotex, Inc., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratory Ltd., Biogenomics Limited, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc., NAL Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Coherus BioSciences, Inc. and Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Most of the generic manufacturers are focusing on the production of the biosimilars. Companies are focusing on the collaboration strategy to market these drugs in different countries.

