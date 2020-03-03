Clamping Head Market- Rise In Automation And Use Of IoT (Internet Of Things) In The Manufacturing Industry

Clamping heads are particularly suitable for applications which require exclusively high change precisions. Clamping heads are used in machining centers, especially for horizontal pallet clamping. They are also used in machine components, and are especially suited for applications with pallet clamping. The diameter of clamping heads varies from 0.3 mm to 80 mm. Clamping heads are used in raw materials, finished manufactured parts, and machineries, which demand durability, safety, and high reliability. They could vary in terms of size, shape, and application. The clamping head market has witnessed high growth in recent years due to safety and security standards implemented across the industrial sector. The market is expected to grow rapidly due to increasing use of clamping heads in the manufacturing industry. In addition, increasing implementation of total productive maintenance and good practices in different industries is anticipated to drive the global clamping head market during the forecast period. End-users of clamping head demand safety and high efficiency and reliability.

Increase in demand for clamping heads with user-friendly setup and installation, parallel clamping, full passage, extreme rigidity, optimal power conversion, minimal wear and tear, and superior holding power is expected to drive the global clamping head market during the forecast period. Moreover, rise in automation and use of IoT (Internet of Things) in the manufacturing industry is projected to drive the market in the near future. IoT offers high efficiency, improved life of tools, cost savings, real-time connectivity with the user, increased ROI, and saves time in maintaining inventories. However, lack of skilled labor and downstream support and high cost of raw material used in clamping heads are projected to restrain the growth of the clamping head market in the next few years. Nevertheless, growing demand for improved, reliable, products with new technologies is expected to create significant opportunities for the global clamping head market.

Get Sample PDF with Innovation @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=57090

The global clamping head market can be classified based on type, function, application, shape, distribution channel, end-user industry, and region. Based on type, the market can be categorized into spring operated clamping head, hydraulic clamping head, and clamping heads SPK. In terms of function, the market can be segmented into smooth, grooved, and serrated clamping heads. Based on application, the clamping head market can be categorized into clamping heads for raw material, clamping heads for finished materials, and clamping heads for respective machine size. In terms of shape, the market can be classified into round, hexagon, and special form clamping heads based on requirement, such as, square clamping heads. Based on distribution channel, the clamping head market can be segmented into e-commerce websites, specialty stores, independent stores, and hardware shops. In terms of end-user industry, the market can be categorized into automotive, aerospace & defense, machinery, and others such as manufacturing industry.

Based on region, the global clamping head market can be classified into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, and Russia), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and others), Middle East & Africa (GCC and South Africa), and South America.

Major players operating in the clamping head market include Hainbuch Workholding Technology, Aktivit Novy Bor, DT Technologies, Halder, Guindy Machine Tools Ltd., Cutwel limited, Gebr. Schmid GmbH, Heinrich Kipp Werk KG, IBD Wickeltechnik GmbH, ROHM, Romheld GmbH, Friedrichshutte, and SCHMID Expect Solutions.