Cloud Security Gateway Market Size To Expand Significantly By The End Of 2025

Cloud encryption gateways refers to a technology that provides point-of-process encryption of data that travels to and fro in a cloud environment. Cloud encryption gateways is akin to a mediating tool. This is because it sits between cloud and in-house environments, and performs encryption of data in the transit.

Typically, cloud encryption gateways provides cloud security proxy at the application level. The encryption or tokenization or both is provided on an item-by-item basis as data passes through the proxy. Following this, the encrypted data can then be stored in a cloud environment or can be diverted to an in-house application.

Cloud encryption gateways mostly provides a choice of a number of encryption and tokenization algorithms. The algorithm depends on the strength of protection required for the data. The algorithms for cloud encryption gateways also depend on the permissible change in format as data flows through the proxy.

Cloud encryption gateways offer substantial reliability to maintain data confidentiality. The underlying algorithm is programmed to ensure the entire process is carried out securely. The various nodal points of the encryption process in cloud encryption gateways are also streamlined to avoid redundancy.

Cloud encryption gateways are advantageous with respect to cost too. Data encryption is necessary for organizations to prevent loss of critical data. Data encryption if carried out using cloud encryption gateways helps save cost for organizations using shared proxy. Cloud encryption gateways offered by third party have configurations to handle massive volume of data at a time maintaining data integrity.

Cloud Encryption Gateways Market: Introduction

Cloud encryption gateways are implemented by most of the enterprises to encrypt data which help to reduce risk. Cloud encryption gateway solutions allow enterprises to go beyond the firewall and adopt public and private cloud applications. The encrypted data is used to pile up in cloud based services such as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Cloud encryption gateways offers various encryption and tokenization application, depending on the strength of protection. Cloud encryption gateways has an advanced feature to protect structure and unstructured data such as pdf files and JPEG graphics file.

The cloud gateways solutions help to encrypt sensitive data and store it in cloud environment allowing visibility and control to security teams. Moreover, cloud encryption gateways helps to address concerns related to privacy, data security, and compliance.

Cloud Encryption Gateways Market: Drivers and Challenges

The rising implementation of cloud based application and services in security conscious enterprises is one of the major driving factor of cloud encryption gateways market. Cloud encryption gateways maintains confidentiality while performing data encryption operation and provides sensitive data integrity. Cloud encryption gateways efficiently streamline the entire process of implementing and managing security. Moreover, Flexible service extensibility feature of cloud encryption gateway will enable delivery support to wide range of cloud storage environment which is also one of the major factor driving the market of cloud encryption gateways.

Cloud encryption gateways are having several operational benefits that can be uniformly managed and also it is cost saving. Data residency adhere is one of the major challenge faced by cloud encryption gateways market.

Cloud Encryption Gateways Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of cloud deployment:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

Segmentation on the basis of Enterprises:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large enterprises

Segmentation on the basis of end-user:

IT and Telecom

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Education

Retail

Media and Entertainment

Others

Cloud Encryption Gateways Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of cloud encryption gateways market are: Google, Oracle, IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Salesforce.com Inc, Vormetric Inc., Ciphercloud, perspecsys Inc., Netscape Inc., skyhigh networks.

