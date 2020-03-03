Concrete Aggregates Market : Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players | 2018 – 2026

Concrete Aggregates Market: Overview

Concrete aggregates are granular materials such as sand, gravel, crushed stone, and blast furnace slag, which usually accounts for approximately 60% to 75% of the volume of concrete. These aggregates are extensively used in the construction sector. Concrete aggregates offer resistance to wear and erosion and volume stability to the finished product. They are inexpensive fillers, which reduce the cost of concrete. Concrete aggregates can either be natural or synthetic. Concrete aggregates can be used for flexible as well as rigid pavements. Based on the source and method of preparation, concrete aggregates can be broadly classified into natural and artificial. Natural concrete aggregates are produced by weathering and action of wind and water.

Synthetic concrete aggregates such as blast furnace slag and expanded clay are byproducts of industrial processes. Based on bulk density, concrete aggregates can be classified into ASTM C33, C 330, and C 637. Desired mechanical properties of concrete aggregates include abrasive power, water absorption, and high porosity.

Concrete Aggregates Market: Trends & Demands

Rising investments in infrastructure by various governments across the globe are fueling the demand for concrete aggregates. Use of concrete aggregates in residential buildings is likely to be augmented by growth of the housing sector in developed countries. Increase in the disposable income is anticipated to drive the demand for concrete aggregates for use in modern housing. Demand for recycled concrete aggregates is a new trend in the global concrete aggregates market. Owing to adverse impact of mining construction aggregates on the environment, construction companies prefer recycled concrete aggregates. Concrete aggregates are primarily used in concrete as a filler material for providing volume, strength, and resistance wear to erosion. Concrete aggregates provide composition, specific gravity, and surface texture to the product. Concrete aggregates are inexpensive than cement and they can be put into the concrete mix in amounts as much as possible.

Concrete Aggregates Market: Key Segments

In terms of production, the global concrete aggregates market can be classified into natural aggregates, artificial concrete aggregates, processed concrete aggregates, and colored concrete aggregates. Natural concrete aggregates include sand, gravel, crushed stone, and lime rock. Artificial concrete aggregates comprise blast furnace slags and cinders, fly ash, etc. Processed concrete aggregates include perlite, burnt clays, shales, and processed fly ash. Colored aggregates comprise glass, ceramics, and manufactured marble. According to particle size, the concrete aggregates market can be classified into fine aggregates and coarse aggregates.

Concrete Aggregates Market: Regional Outlook

The global concrete aggregates market expanded significantly in 2017. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast period also. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global concrete aggregates market. Rapid urbanization in the region is fueling the market in Asia Pacific. The market in the region is expanding at a significant pace, due to increase in construction and renovation activities, especially in China and India. Rise in renovation activities in North America, especially in the U.S., is augmenting the market in the region. Countries in Eastern Europe contribute significantly to the concrete aggregates market in Europe. The market in Middle East & Africa and Latin America is projected to expand in the next few years, due to recent economic developments and rise in investments in construction projects in these regions.

Concrete Aggregates Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global concrete aggregates market include CEMEX S.A.B.de C.V, HeidelbergCement Group, LafargeHolcim, and MARTIN MARIETTA.