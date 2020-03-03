Data Center Server Market 2019-2024 | Focused on Competitive Scenario, Geographic Trends and Opportunities

Data Center Servers are servers mandated in data center, while a server is a computer program that provides services to others computer programs in the same or other computers. The data center servers include rack servers, blade servers, tower servers and others.

As of 2016, around 6345 K units data center server were installed in data centers from 3961 K units in 2011. As more and more mega-scale datacenters are being built and many companies updating the existing platforms, the demand for data center servers is booming. Especially in developing countries, the demand is growing at a high rate.

As of demand, the USA is the largest consumption area with 46.95% market share in 2016. But demand in China is growing fastest, with a growth rate of 27.27% from 2011-2016.

The global production of data center server is expected to reach 8499 K units in 2021. In terms of revenue, the market is valued at 46875 M USD. Over the next five years, projects that Data Center Server will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Segmentation by product type:

Tower Server

Rack Server

Segmentation by application:

Industrial Servers

Commercial Servers

