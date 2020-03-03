Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market – Future Demand, Global Research, Top Leading Player, Emerging Trends and Region by Forecast to 2017 – 2024

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2024”

Innovation and expansion of product portfolio are two key strategies for the players who are aspiring greater shares in the flourishing market for diagnostic devices and therapies pertaining to dermatology, notifies a fresh business study done at the headquarters of Transparency Market Research (TMR). Increasing prevalence of skin diseases and hair fall cases across the world had led to the mushrooming of specialty clinics that deal with dermatology in particular. Major players of the dermatology diagnostic devices and therapies market are catering to these clinics with their innovative devices and new drug formulations. Another mode of enhancement of product portfolio in this market is acquisition of niche players. For instance, Novartis acquired Ziarco Group Limited late in December 2016 to complement its pipeline for eczema, which is a chronic and inflammatory skin disease that affects several million children and adults across the world.

On the other hand, Galderma, which is a skin diagnostic and therapy company based out of the U.S., has been expanding across the Middle East and Africa. The company recently introduced Restylane in Saudi Arabia. The hyaluronic acid fillers are proven to aid to cosmetic surgeries, and Galderma sees the Middle East a fruitful territory. As far as dermatology diagnostic devices market is concerned, advent of portable devices is the latest trend. For example, Dino-Lite has introduced DermaScopes, which are ideal for quick scanning and screening of potential patients as well as offers facility to store and analyze the images later. The TMR report identifies Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Astellas Pharma, Inc., Genentech, LEO Pharma A/S, and Michelson Diagnostics Ltd as some of the other prominent players in the global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market.

global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market

Global Dermatology Therapies Market to Breach US$20.0 billion mark by 2024

If the projections of the TMR report are to be believed, the demand in the global dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market will expand at a notable CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023. In terms of revenue, the dermatology diagnostic devices market is estimated to be worth US$1,015.9 million, whereas dermatology therapeutics market will attain a valuation of US$20,073.0 million. Product-wise, the report segments this market into imaging equipment including MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, OCT, and others, microscopes and trichoscopes including RCM, PAM, and Raman, and dermatoscopes including contact oil, cross-polarized, and hybrid. On the basis of drug class, the market has been bifurcated into antibacterial agents, antiviral agents, antifungal agents, retinoids, corticosteroids, immunosuppressants, and biologics. Geographically, North America has been identified as the region with maximum demand potential, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Growing Cases of Hair Fall among Men Driving Demand

Strong prevalence of skin diseases, growing cases of hair fall, primarily among men, and recent advancements that have led to efficient diagnostic devices and effective therapies are the primary drivers of this market. Specialty beauty clinics are mushrooming across the urban parts of the world and consumers with increased disposable income are opting for the latest therapies to cure this disease that directly affects appearance. Increasing population of middle-aged people and geriatrics is another important factor that is expected to formulate plenty of new demand in the dermatology diagnostic devices and therapeutics market in the near future. On the other hand, high cost of these diagnostic devices and lack of awareness among a huge chunk of population living in the rural parts of emerging economies are some of the challenges that need to be overcome before the market attaining another peak.

Key Takeaways:

A handful of players hold prominent chunk of shares, owing to their technological expertise

Demand for diagnostic devices and therapies pertaining to dermatology to increment at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2023

Increased disposable income of urban populations is propelling uptake

The information presented in this review is based on a Transparency Market Research report, titled, “Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market (Diagnostic Devices – Dermatoscopes (Contact Oil Immersion Dermatoscopes, Cross-polarized Dermatoscopes, and Hybrid Dermatoscopes), Microscopes and Trichoscopes (Multispectral Photoacaustic Microscopy (PAM), Reflectance Confocal Microscopy (RCM), and Raman Spectroscopy), and Imaging Equipment (X-ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound, and Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)); Drug Class – Antibacterial Agents, Antifungal Agents, Antiviral Agents, Corticosteroids, Retinoids, Immunosuppressants, and Biologics) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2023.”

Key Segments of the Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market, by Product Type

-Dermatoscopes

Contact Oil Immersion Dermatoscope

Cross-Polarized Dermatoscopes

Hybrid Dermatoscope

-Microscopes and Trichoscopes

Multispectral Photoacaustic Microscopy (PAM)

Reflectance Confocal Microscopy (RCM)

Raman Spectroscopy

Others

-Imaging Equipment

X-ray

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Ultrasound

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Others

Global Dermatology Therapeutics Market, by Drug Class

Antibacterial Agents

Antifungal Agents

Antiviral Agents

Corticosteroids

Retinoids

Immunosuppressants

Biologics

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices and Therapeutics Market, by Geography

-North America

U.S.

Canada

-Europe

U.K.

Germany

Rest of Europe

-Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

-Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

-Middle East & North Africa

Egypt

Kuwait

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & North Africa

-Rest of the World (RoW)

