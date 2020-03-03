Diffractive Optical Elements Market- Key Players are Finisar Corporation (LightSmyth Technologies, Inc.), Edmund Optics Inc., Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc.

Diffractive optical element (DOE) was mainly designed and developed for wide range applications with high power lasers. DOE (diffractive optical element) uses vary small structure pattern to change the phase of the light propagated through it. When a laser beam is transferred through a DOE (diffractive optical element), it can be transformed into an almost arbitrary light pattern in the observation plane. DOE have lightweight and compact design further with minimal light loss. Therefore, it can easily integrated into optical systems and it can also able perform several optical functions in a single element. It has wide range application designs such as beam shaper, beam splitter, and others. By using beam shaper and splitter, it split and shape laser beams in an energy efficient manner. This multi-spot beam splitters were used in beam profile modification and beam shaping. Additional design improvements in diffractive optical elements have made them a standard component in medical and aesthetic lasers, laser material processing, and structured light projection systems.

The diffractive optical elements offer various features, such as high-precision diffraction structures, high power threshold, wide range operating wavelength that is from ultra-violet to infrared, AR coating enablement, shaping and splitting of laser beams to control the intensity, and customer’s application specific product design. Furthermore, the diffractive optical elements have some specific designs in which the refractive optics can easily replace or combine with diffractive optics and also allow the end-user to control the phase across the aperture efficiently and make complex intensity profiles. Thus the diffractive optical element offer endless possibilities in numerous applications, such as optical sensors, medical laser treatments and diagnostics instruments, optical distance and speed measurement systems with laser beams, fiber coupling, laser display & illumination systems, lithography and holographic lighting. The diffractive optical element is further used in communication and scientific research.

Multiline direct laser writing with high throughput technology is highly required in numerous semiconductor industry applications. It includes a solar panel electrodes writing, multi-line exposure processes, and a flat display mask writing. For these applications, the advanced diffractive optical beam splitter elements offer better accuracy and uniformity, removing line thickness variation and enhancing throughput. Also, the need of advance development of DUV wafer inspection systems is increasing with rise in demand of miniaturized semiconductor devices. This advanced DUV wafer inspection systems require light shaping either by beam shapers or by diffusers. The most of the time the illumination is done at a grazing angle which is an above 70 degrees, requiring careful design of the beam shaping optics to achieve high uniformity on the wafer surface. Therefore, the custom beam shaping elements and modules that can achieve high angle uniform shapes at high grazing angles are the primary solutions for the wafer inspection domain. Thus, the large requirement of DOE in wafer inspection and direct laser lithography systems can expected to drives the diffractive optical elements market in forecast period.

The diffractive optical elements market is segregated on the basis of product type, type of materials, application and region. On the basis of product type, the market has been split into beam foci, beam splitter, beam shaper and others. By different types of materials, the diffractive optical elements market is parted into fused silica (SiO2), silicon (Si), germanium (Ge), high index glass, plastic, calcium fluoride (CaF2), zinc selenide (ZnSe), and others. On the basis of application, the diffractive optical elements market is segmented into medical, laser material processing, and others. In the region wise study, the diffractive optical elements market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Get Sample PDF with Innovation @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=60594

The diffractive optical elements market is highly bifurcated with various companies operating in the segment. Foremost players are currently focusing on providing cost competitive products to the customers. Some of the key players engaged in diffractive optical elements market include various manufacturers such as HOLO/OR LTD., Shimadzu Corporation JENOPTIK AG, Carl Zeiss AG, Newport Corporation, HORIBA, Ltd., Finisar Corporation (LightSmyth Technologies, Inc.), Edmund Optics Inc., Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc., Dynasil Corporation (Optometrics), SÜSS MICROTEC SE., Photop Technologies, Inc., Headwall Photonics, Inc., SILIOS Technologies, and others.