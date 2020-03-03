Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2024

Digital PCR is a highly precise approach to sensitive nucleic acid detection and quantification. Each sample is partitioned into thousands of individual reactions (droplets for Droplet Digital™ PCR technology). Each partition is analyzed after end-point PCR cycling for the presence or absence of a fluorescent signal, and the absolute number of molecules present in the sample is calculated. dPCR does not require a standard curve for quantification.

Scope of the Report:

On the basis of technology, the dPCR Instrument market is categorized into chip-based technology and Droplet Digital PCR (ddPCR system). The chip-based technology segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global dPCR market in 2018; which is also expected to grow at the higher growth rate during the forecast period. Factors such as ongoing technological developments in dPCR, continued expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers in global markets, and growing private funding to develop and commercialize innovative dPCR instruments are contributing to the growth of the dPCR market.

On the basis of application, the dPCR market is categorized into Research, Diagnostic and Biopharma. The clinical applications are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the technological benefits offered by dPCR over qPCR and traditional PCR, growing adoption of dPCR among hospitals and diagnostic centers, increasing global burden for infectious diseases and cancer, and expansion in distribution networks of emerging dPCR product manufacturers.

The worldwide market for Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.6% over the next five years, will reach 2129.9 million US$ in 2024, from 1701.5 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The healthcare sector is one of the most important industries across the globe. The industry has access to the most advanced technology, equipment, and the availability of a large number of highly skilled medical professionals from across the globe.

Drivers

With growing urbanization and complications related to modern lifestyles in urban locations, has increased the prevalence of lifestyle diseases. Studies show that more than 50 percent of expenditure in the healthcare sector is from patients suffering from lifestyle diseases. this has consequently augmented the demand for specialized health care. lifestyle diseases have replaced traditional health complications globally. Most lifestyle diseases are triggered by alcohol, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, and poor diet.

Rise in disposable income levels, geriatric population, increasing health awareness among consumers, and the shifting attitude towards precautionary healthcare is anticipated to improve healthcare services demand in the future. In developing countries, the low cost associated with medical services has resulted in a rise in the preference for medical tourism, attracting patients from across the world for cost-efficient, and time-saving services.

