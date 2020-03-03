Digital Transformation 2019 Global Market – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts 2024

Digital Transformation as the integration of digital technology into all areas of a business resulting in fundamental changes to how businesses operate and how they deliver value to customers. The rise of cloud computing, big data, Internet of Things (IoT), and artificial intelligence (AI) are driving a digital and intelligent transformation of enterprises. With the in-depth integration of IT and enterprises, profound changes will take place in the production method, enterprise organization, product mode, and service mode of the industry.

Scope of the Report:

Digital Transformation are mainly classified into the following types: Cloud Based, AI, LoT and Other. Cloud Based is the most widely used type which took up about 49.38% of the total in 2018 in Global.

Digital Transformation have wide range of applications, such as Manufacturing, Retail, BFSI, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom. And Manufacturing was the most widely used area which took up about 56.49% of the global total in 2018.

The global Digital Transformation market is valued at 263.4 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 472.6 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Digital Transformation.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Digital Transformation market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Digital Transformation market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

Oracle

Google

Microsoft

Cisco

SAP SE

Dell

Hewlett Packard

Adobe Systems

Capgemini Group

Kelltontech Solutions

Accenture

Fujitsu

Hitachi

Alibaba

Huawei

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud Based

AI

IoT

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

The Information and communications technology (ICT) refers to an essential aspect of information technology (IT) that focuses on the role of unified communications as well as the integration of telecommunications like wireless signals and telephone lines, in addition to computers and other software and its storage and audio-visual systems. This allows users to store, access, transmit, and tweak information. In other words, ICT refers to the combination of telephone networks and audio-visual with computer networks via single cabling or link system.

The worldwide ICT landscape has been experiencing radical transformation at an unprecedented rate, mostly owing to the adoption as well as the proliferation of creative applications and latest devices. Cutting-edge technology trends, including Cloud, Mobility, Social Media, and Analytics, are giving birth to flexible enterprises, in addition to improving customer experience, which has established exceptional value chains along with business models. Rise in broadband, mobile penetration, and the Internet has paved the way for the growth of the ICT market around the world. The demand for access to content and products anywhere and anytime, along with the need for enterprise agility is responsible for the surge in the ICT market. With around 3 billion Internet subscribers and 7 billion mobile subscribers globally, the ICT market is now being viewed as a substantial opportunity for technology marketers.

