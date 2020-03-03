Distribution Transformer Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2025

Global Distribution Transformer Market: Snapshot

Over the past few years, power grids have undergone massive transformation driven by the deregulation of the utility industry in general and wide implementation of distribution energy generation in particular. Constant advances made in the power transmission and distribution system have led new distributed sources of energy to cater to rapidly emerging demand loads. Distribution transformers play a key role in transmission of power from distribution subsystem to households by stepping down the distribution voltage to the service level voltage that can be used by households, small industrial plants, and other small units. They are normally placed in the near vicinity or neighborhood and connect ten or fewer consumers. The consideration of lowest total owning cost (TOC) is a key factor influencing the purchasing decisions of distribution transformers by electric utilities.

The advent of new sources of energy, especially renewables, and the influx of new demand loads attributed big data centers and electric vehicles. Governments of various developing and developed nations are actively investing in designing and implementing “smart” grid technology. To improve the load management and reduce outages calls for extensive implementation of distributed generation and innovations in distribution transformers have been at the forefront to achieve this objective. Several innovations have been focused on incorporating smart grid automated technologies to optimize the operation of all interconnected devices such as busbar and switchgear.

In recent years, leading manufacturers are striving for automation and digitization of distribution transformers. The collection of performance data and their consequent analysis by these next-generation distribution transformer will help utility players and end consumers in making proper scheduling of maintenance and plan asset replacement. Ultimately these advancements are expected to significantly enhance the electric value chain in distributed power generation system.

Get Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=326

Distribution Transformer Market: Overview

In order to make AC power distribution feasible, invention of a practical efficient transformer was necessary, therefore a system using distribution transformers was commercially implemented in the early 1900s. A distribution transformer provides final voltage transformation in the electric power distribution system, reducing the voltage used in the distribution lines to the level used by the customer. The most common application of distribution transformers is in the utility sector.

The distribution transformer market is witnessing effervescent product innovations to curb energy losses, a major concern associated with power generation and transmission due to high influence by energy efficiency norms. Innovations in recent years include the launch of transformers with amorphous metal distribution transformers and hexaformers. The distribution transformer market is also witnessing a shift towards Dry Type Distribution Transformers from Oil Filled Distribution Transformers. Rising concerns over carbon emissions and the need to develop energy-efficiency, has in turn directed manufacturers to look for materials which are energy-efficient for transformer components.

Distribution Transformer Market: Trends and Prospects

Micro and macro factors by in large affect the sale of equipment, hence driving the market for distribution transformers. One of the major factors is the surge in population, which has stimulated the use of electricity and power by domestic users as well as the commercial and industrial market. Construction of a new building and facility requires installation of new distribution transformers for that particular grid/area. Certain transformers also need to be done away with, as they wear out over the years that drive up the sales for new ones.

Moreover, one of the chief reasons to install distribution transformers at a certain point is that, it reduces power wastage and controls the cost of energy loss. On the other hand, the key market factors such as electrical contractors, vendors, and distributors lack awareness of the most resourceful transformers, which acts as a restraint in most regions. Also, many project/building owners, abstain themselves from installing efficient transformers, as the cost of installation and equipment purchase is borne by them, and the perks of low power bill are enjoyed by the tenants, hence limiting the growth. Furthermore, energy-efficient distribution transformers are rarely a stock item. In most cases, they need to be custom-made depending on the requirement of the project or geographical area.

Request TOC of the Report @ https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=326

Distribution Transformer Market: Segment Overview

Classification of the distribution transformer market is mainly done on the basis of various factors namely; voltage class, and Basic impulse Insulation Level (BIL), type of insulation (dry-type or liquid-immersed), mounting location (pad, pole or underground vault), and number of phases (three-phase or single-phase). Under voltage class, transformer capacity is subjected to its purpose – in case of Commercial and Industrial (C&I) phases, the transformer installed has to be a high capacity one, however a lower capacity transformer works well for domestic phases, depending on the geographical location.

Distribution Transformer Market: Key Market Players

General Electric, Siemens AG, Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd., Crompton Greaves Ltd., and Eaton Corp are a few key players of the distribution transformers market.